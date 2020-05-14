UEFA eEURO 2020 finals: All you need to know
Thursday 14 May 2020
What it is, how it works, who is taking part, fixtures and how you can watch it all.
What is UEFA eEURO 2020?
The biggest ever national team efootball competition, featuring all 55 UEFA national associations. The format of the tournament is similar to UEFA EURO 2020, involving a qualification phase and culminating in the final tournament. It is played exclusively on Konami's eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES 20) on Playstation 4.
When are the finals?
The finals will be staged virtually on the weekend of 23 and 24 May. The action kicks off at 12:30 CEST on Saturday, 11:00 CEST on Sunday.FIXTURES AND RESULTS
Where can I watch the games?
You can catch all the action right here on UEFA.com or on the UEFA YouTube channel.
Who are the finalists?
Group A
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Germany
Romania
Spain
Group B
Denmark
Italy
Serbia
Turkey
Group C
Croatia
Luxembourg
Montenegro
Netherlands
Group D
Austria
France
Greece
Israel
How does it work?
Are you sitting comfortably? The finals begin with a group stage but it is not a group stage in the usual sense, with all teams playing each other. Instead, there are two initial fixtures in each group. The two 'winners' then meet, with the victor of that tie advancing as group winners (with a 2-0 win record); the two 'losers' also face each other, with a second loss bringing elimination. The winner of the 'losers' fixture go into a tiebreaker with the loser from the 'winners' tie, the victors progressing to the quarter-finals as runners-up (with a 2-1 win record). Still confused? The graphic should help.
From then on it is much simpler, a straight knockout tournament. The four group winners will be randomly drawn against a runner-up team from another group. Each match until the final will be a best of three series. The final will be best of five. Matches will be played 1-vs-1.
What have I missed so far?
The qualifying phase ran between 9 and 30 March. A draw placed the 55 teams into ten groups of five or six, with each country playing two matches (1-vs-1) against the other countries in the same group; points from both matches were added to the group table. The ten group winners qualified directly for the final tournament.
The ten runners-up competed in a play-off tournament to determine the other six finalists. A draw placed them into two groups of five, with the top three from each advancing to the finals.
Watch selected matches here:
Matchday 1
Matchday 2
Matchday 3
Matchday 4
Matchday 5
Matchday 6
What prize do the winners receive?
A total of €100,000 in cash prizes will be split between the quarter-finalists, including €40,000 for the winners.