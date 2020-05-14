UEFA eEURO 2020 finals: All you need to know

What is UEFA eEURO 2020?

The biggest ever national team efootball competition, featuring all 55 UEFA national associations. The format of the tournament is similar to UEFA EURO 2020, involving a qualification phase and culminating in the final tournament. It is played exclusively on Konami's eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES 20) on Playstation 4.

When are the finals?

The finals will be staged virtually on the weekend of 23 and 24 May. The action kicks off at 12:30 CEST on Saturday, 11:00 CEST on Sunday.

Where can I watch the games?

You can catch all the action right here on UEFA.com or on the UEFA YouTube channel.

Who are the finalists?

Group A

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Germany

Romania

Spain



Group B

Denmark

Italy

Serbia

Turkey

Group C

Croatia

Luxembourg

Montenegro

Netherlands

Group D

Austria

France

Greece

Israel

How does it work?

Are you sitting comfortably? The finals begin with a group stage but it is not a group stage in the usual sense, with all teams playing each other. Instead, there are two initial fixtures in each group. The two 'winners' then meet, with the victor of that tie advancing as group winners (with a 2-0 win record); the two 'losers' also face each other, with a second loss bringing elimination. The winner of the 'losers' fixture go into a tiebreaker with the loser from the 'winners' tie, the victors progressing to the quarter-finals as runners-up (with a 2-1 win record). Still confused? The graphic should help.

How the group stage works

From then on it is much simpler, a straight knockout tournament. The four group winners will be randomly drawn against a runner-up team from another group. Each match until the final will be a best of three series. The final will be best of five. Matches will be played 1-vs-1.

What have I missed so far?

The qualifying phase ran between 9 and 30 March. A draw placed the 55 teams into ten groups of five or six, with each country playing two matches (1-vs-1) against the other countries in the same group; points from both matches were added to the group table. The ten group winners qualified directly for the final tournament.

The ten runners-up competed in a play-off tournament to determine the other six finalists. A draw placed them into two groups of five, with the top three from each advancing to the finals.

What prize do the winners receive?

A total of €100,000 in cash prizes will be split between the quarter-finalists, including €40,000 for the winners.