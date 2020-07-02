Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

EURO super-subs: Éder, Trezeguet, Bierhoff

Thursday 2 July 2020

From a Turkish lifeguard to a triple change for France via a hat-trick scoring German debutant – on the anniversary of David Trezeguet's UEFA EURO 2000 golden goal, we salute the substitutes.

Big impact substitutes at EURO
Semih Şentürk (Turkey vs Croatia, 2008)

Introduced: 76 mins, 0-0
Final score: 1-1 aet, Turkey won on pens
Ivan Klasnić's 119th-minute strike looked to have won it for Croatia but Fenerbahçe's Semih, known as the lifeguard, levelled with virtually the last kick of extra time and then scored in the shoot-out.

Éder (Portugal vs France, 2016)

Éder recalls UEFA EURO 2016 winner
Introduced: 79 mins, 0-0
Final score: 1-0 aet
Éder had only played 13 minutes at UEFA EURO 2016 prior to his introduction in the final but the injured Cristiano Ronaldo told him he would score, so score he did.

Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal vs Croatia, 2016)

Introduced: 87 mins, 0-0
Final score: 1-0 aet
Scored the only goal of the round of 16 game with spot kicks looming; in the next round, against Poland, he came off the bench to convert the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

Oliver Bierhoff (Germany vs Czech Republic, 1996)

Watch Bierhoff's EURO '96 winner for Germany
Introduced: 69 mins, 0-1
Final score: 2-1 aet
Took four minutes to become the first substitute to score in a final, then squeezed in a 95th-minute clincher – senior international football's first golden goal.

Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 2000)

Introduced: 60 mins, 0-3
Final score: 3-3
Yugoslavia were also down to ten men when the 26-year-old came on but he pulled one back and, after Ljubinko Drulović further raised hope, tapped in the equaliser.

Dieter Müller (West Germany vs Yugoslavia, 1976)

Watch Müller guide West Germany to 1976 final
Introduced: 79 mins, 1-2
Final score: 4-2 aet
The Köln striker scored three minutes after coming on before adding two more in extra time to complete his hat-trick and send West Germany through to the final. Oh, and it was his debut!

Lars Elstrup (Denmark vs France, 1992)

Introduced: 66 mins, 1-1
Final score: 2-1
France were heading through at Denmark's expense in this group decider but with 12 minutes the Odense forward drilled in to book a semi-final spot.

Sylvain Wiltord, David Trezeguet, Robert Pirès (France vs Italy, 2000)

EURO 2000 final highlights: France 2-1 Italy
Introduced: 58, 76, 85 mins, 0-1
Final score: 2-1 aet
Trezeguet helped tee up Wiltord for a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser to take the final to extra time, where Pirès laid on the assist for Trezeguet's golden goal.

