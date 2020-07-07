EURO coaches: Oldest, youngest, most appearances, most wins

The 15 editions of the UEFA European Championship have been won by 15 different coaches, with 128 different technicians taking charge of games at the final tournament.

Whose have been the biggest success stories of EURO history? UEFA.com breaks down the key figures.

Winners

Portugal's Fernando Santos with the trophy in 2016 Getty Images

Which coaches have won a EURO?

EURO 1960: Gavriil Kachalin (USSR)

EURO 1964: José Villalonga (Spain)

EURO 1968: Ferruccio Valcareggi (Italy)

EURO 1972: Helmut Schön (West Germany)

EURO 1976: Václav Ježek (Czechoslovakia)

EURO 1980: Jupp Derwall (West Germany)

EURO 1984: Michel Hidalgo (France)

EURO 1988: Rinus Michels (Netherlands)

EURO 1992: Richard Møller Nielsen (Denmark)

EURO '96: Berti Vogts (Germany)

EURO 2000: Roger Lemerre (France)

EURO 2004: Otto Rehhagel (Greece)

EURO 2008: Luis Aragonés (Spain)

EURO 2012: Vicente del Bosque (Spain)

EURO 2016: Fernando Santos (Portugal)

• As yet, no coach has won the EURO twice, and only two have won the EURO and the World Cup:

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and captain Iker Casillas in 2012 AFP via Getty Images

Helmut Schön (Germany: EURO 1972, 1974 Word Cup

Vicente del Bosque (Spain: 2010 World Cup, EURO 2012)

• Helmut Schön is the only coach to have been in charge for two EURO finals; his West Germany side followed up their 1972 success with a defeat on penalties to Czechoslovakia in the 1976 edition.

• An (unused) member of Schön’s 1972 Germany squad, Berti Vogts became the only person to have won the EURO as a player and a coach when he led Germany to the title in 1996.

• Otto Rehhagel is the only coach to have won a EURO with a foreign team; the German coach steered Greece to glory in the 2004 finals in Portugal.

• At 69 years and 336 days old on the day of Spain’s EURO 2008 final success over Germany, Luis Aragonés is the oldest coach to have won a EURO.

• The youngest coach to have won a EURO is Spain’s José Villalonga, who was 44 years and 192 days 'young' on the day of Spain’s 1964 final win against the USSR. At 43 years and 215 days old, the losing coach in that match – Konstantin Beskov – remains the youngest technician to feature in a EURO final.

Records

Most finals games



Joachim Löw at EURO 2016 ©Getty Images

17 Joachim Löw (Germany 2008, 2012, 2016)

15 Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden 2000*, 2004*, 2008, Iceland 2016*)

11 Berti Vogts (Germany 1992, 1996)

11 Fernando Santos (Greece 2012, Portugal 2016)

11 Fatih Terim (Turkey 1996, 2008, 2016)

10 Vicente Del Bosque (Spain 2012, 2016)

10 Luiz Felipe Scolari (Portugal 2004, 2008)

Most finals tournaments

4 Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden 2000*, 2004*, 2008, Iceland 2016*)

3 Joachim Löw (Germany 2008, 2012, 2016)

Most wins at final tournaments

11 Joachim Löw (Germany 2008, 2012, 2016)

Most draws at final tournaments

5 Fernando Santos (1: Greece 2012, 4: Portugal 2016)

Most defeats at final tournaments

Former Turkey coach Fatih Terim Bongarts/Getty Images

7 Fatih Terim (Turkey 1996, 2008, 2016)

Oldest coach to appear at a final tournament

73yrs 93d Giovanni Trapattoni (Republic of Ireland 0-2 Italy, EURO 2016)

Youngest coach to appear at a final tournament

33yrs 333d Srečko Katanec (Slovenia 3-3 Serbia, EURO 2000)

• To date, five coaches have appeared at the finals with more than one national team:

Dick Advocaat (Netherlands 2004, Russia 2012)

Guus Hiddink (Netherlands 1996, Russia 2008)

Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden 2000*, 2004*, 2008, Iceland 2016*)

Fernando Santos (Greece 2012, Portugal 2016)

Giovanni Trapattoni (Italy 2004, Republic of Ireland 2016)

*Lagerbäck coached Sweden in tandem with Tommy Söderberg in 2000 and 2004, then led Iceland in 2016 in a coaching partnership with Heimir Halgrímsson