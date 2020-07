Penalty shoot-out records: by national team

Croatia

L 2008 quarter-finals: Croatia 1-1 Turkey, Turkey won 3-1 on pens

Czech Republic

W 1976 final: Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany, Czechs won 5-3 on pens

W 1980 third-place play-off: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy, Czechs won 9-8 on pens

W 1996 semi-finals: France 0-0 Czech Republic, Czechs won 6-5 on pens

Denmark

L 1984 semi-finals: Denmark 1-1 Spain, Spain won 5-4 on pens

W 1992 semi-finals: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark, Denmark won 5-4 on pens

England

W 1996 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 England, England won 4-2 on pens

L 1996 semi-finals: Germany 1-1 England, Germany won 6-5 on pens

L 2004 quarter-finals: Portugal 2-2 England, Portugal won 6-5 on pens

L 2012 quarter-finals: England 0-0 Italy, Italy won 4-2 on pens

France

W 1996 quarter-finals: France 0-0 Netherlands, France won 5-4 on pens

L 1996 semi-finals: France 0-0 Czech Republic, Czechs won 6-5 on pens

Germany

L 1976 final: Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany, Czechs won 5-3 on pens

W 1996 semi-finals: Germany 1-1 England, Germany won 6-5 on pens

W 2016 quarter-finals Germany 1-1 Italy, Germany won 6-5 on pens

Italy

L 1980 third-place play-off: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy, Czechs won 9-8 on pens

W 2000 semi-finals: Italy 0-0 Netherlands, Italy won 3-1 on pens

L 2008 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 Italy, Spain won 4-2 on pens

W 2012 quarter-finals: England 0-0 Italy, Italy won 4-2 on pens

L 2016 quarter-finals Germany 1-1 Italy, Germany won 6-5 on pens

Netherlands

L 1992 semi-finals: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark, Denmark won 5-4 on pens

L 1996 quarter-finals: France 0-0 Netherlands, France won 5-4 on pens

L 2000 semi-finals: Italy 0-0 Netherlands, Italy won 3-1 on pens

W 2004 quarter-finals: Sweden 0-0 Netherlands, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens

Poland

W 2016 round of 16: Poland 1-1 Switzerland, Poland won 5-4 on pens

L 2016 quarter-finals: Poland 1-1 Portugal, Portugal won 5-3 on pens

Portugal

W 2004 quarter-finals: Portugal 2-2 England, Portugal won 6-5 on pens

L 2012 semi-finals: Portugal 0-0 Spain, Spain won 4-2 on pens

W 2016 quarter-finals: Poland 1-1 Portugal, Portugal won 5-3 on pens

Spain

W 1984 semi-finals: Denmark 1-1 Spain, Spain won 5-4 on pens

L 1996 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 England, England won 4-2 on pens

W 2008 quarter-finals: Spain 0-0 Italy, Spain won 4-2 on pens

W 2012 semi-finals: Portugal 0-0 Spain, Spain won 4-2 on pens

Sweden

L 2004 quarter-finals: Sweden 0-0 Netherlands, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens

Switzerland

L 2016 round of 16: Poland 1-1 Switzerland, Poland won 5-4 on pens

Turkey

W 2008 quarter-finals: Croatia 1-1 Turkey, Turkey won 3-1 on pens