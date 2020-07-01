Every country's biggest EURO win
Wednesday 1 July 2020
What was your team's biggest margin of victory in a EURO final tournament?
Sides representing 32 nations have featured at the UEFA European Championship, with Austria, Latvia and Slovenia the only ones who have never yet tasted victory at a final tournament.
UEFA.com picks out the results that countries can look back on with the most pride.
Albania
1-0 vs Romania, EURO 2016 group stage (19/06/16, OL Stadium, Lyon)
Austria
Yet to win at a final tournament
Belgium
4-0 vs Hungary, EURO 2016 round of 16 (26/06/16, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)
Bulgaria
1-0 vs Romania, EURO ’96 group stage (13/06/96, St James’ Park, Newcastle)
Croatia
3-0 vs Denmark, EURO ’96 group stage (16/06/96. Hillsborough, Sheffield)
Czech Republic (including Czechoslovakia)
3-0 vs Denmark, EURO 2004 quarter-final (27/06/04, Estádio do Dragão, Porto)
Denmark
5-0 vs Yugoslavia, EURO '84 group stage (16/06/84, Stade de Gerland, Lyon)
England
4-1 vs Netherlands, EURO ’96 group stage (18/06/96, Wembley, London)
3-0 vs Switzerland, EURO 2004 group stage (17/06/04, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, Coimbra)
France
5-0 vs Belgium, EURO '84 group stage (16/06/84, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)
Germany (including West Germany)
3-0 vs Slovakia, EURO 2016 round of 16 (26/06/16, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)
3-0 vs Russia, EURO '96 group stage (16/06/96, Old Trafford, Manchester)
3-0 vs Soviet Union, EURO '72 final (18/06/72, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels)
Hungary
3-1 vs Denmark, EURO '64 third-place play-off (20/06/64, Camp Nou, Barcelona)
2-0 vs Austria, EURO 2016 group stage (14/06/16, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)
Iceland
2-1 vs England, EURO 2016 round of 16 (27/06/16, Grand Stade de Nice, Nice)
2-1 vs Austria, EURO 2016 group stage (22/06/16, Stade de France, Saint-Denis)
Italy
2-0 vs Spain, EURO 2016 round of 16 (27/06/16, Stade de France, Saint-Denis)
2-0 vs Belgium, EURO 2016 group stage (13/06/16, OL Stadium, Lyon)
2-0 vs Republic of Ireland, EURO 2012 group stage (18/06/12, Stadion Miejski, Poznan)
2-0 vs France, EURO 2008 group stage (17/06/08, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich)
2-0 vs Romania, EURO 2000 quarter-final (24/06/00, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels)
2-0 vs Belgium, EURO 2000 group stage (14/06/00, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels)
2-0 vs Yugoslavia, EURO '68 final (10/06/68, Stadio Olimpico, Rome)
Latvia
Yet to win at a final tournament
Netherlands
6-1 vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000 quarter-final (25/06/00, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam)
Northern Ireland
2-0 vs Ukraine, EURO 2016 group stage (16/06/16, OL Stadium, Lyon)
Norway
1-0 vs Spain, EURO 2000 group stage (13/06/16, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam)
Poland
1-0 vs Ukraine, EURO 2016 group stage (21/06/16, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)
1-0 vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016 group stage (12/06/16, Grand Stade de Nice, Nice)
Portugal
3-0 vs Germany, EURO 2000 group stage (20/06/00, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam)
3-0 vs Croatia, EURO ’96 group stage (19/06/96, City Ground, Nottingham)
Republic of Ireland
1-0 vs Italy, EURO 2016 group stage (22/06/16, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)
1-0 vs England, EURO '88 group stage (12/06/88, Neckarstadion, Stuttgart)
Romania
3-2 vs England, EURO 2000 group stage (20/06/00, Stade du Pays du Charleroi, Charleroi)
Russia (including Soviet Union and CIS)
4-1 vs Czech Republic, EURO 2012 group stage (08/06/12, Stadion Miejski, Wroclaw)
3-0 vs Denmark, EURO '64 semi-final (17/06/64, Camp Nou, Barcelona)
3-0 vs Czechoslovakia, EURO '60 semi-final (06/07/60, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)
Scotland
3-0 vs CIS, EURO '92 group stage (18/06/92, NYA Parken, Norrkoping)
Serbia (including Yugoslavia)
5-4 vs France, EURO '60 semi-final (06/07/60, Parc des Princes, Paris)
1-0 vs Norway, EURO 2000 group stage (18/06/00, Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege)
1-0 vs England, EURO '68 semi-final (05/06/68, Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence)
Slovakia
2-1 vs Russia, EURO 2016 group stage (15/06/16, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)
Slovenia
Yet to win at a final tournament
Spain
4-0 vs Italy, EURO 2012 final (01/07/12, NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv)
4-0 vs Republic of Ireland, EURO 2012 group stage (14/06/12, Gdańsk Stadium, Gdansk)
Sweden
5-0 vs Bulgaria, EURO 2004 group stage (14/06/04, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)
Switzerland
2-0 vs Portugal, EURO 2008 group stage (15/06/08, St. Jakob-Park, Basel)
Turkey
2-0 vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016 group stage (21/06/16, Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens)
2-0 vs Belgium, EURO 2000 group stage (19/06/00, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels)
Ukraine
2-1 vs Sweden, EURO 2012 group stage (11/06/12, NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv)
Wales
3-0 vs Russia, EURO 2016 group stage (20/06/16, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)