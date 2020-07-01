Every country's biggest EURO win

Sides representing 32 nations have featured at the UEFA European Championship, with Austria, Latvia and Slovenia the only ones who have never yet tasted victory at a final tournament.

UEFA.com picks out the results that countries can look back on with the most pride.

• Record EURO results: biggest wins, highest scores



Albania

Log in for free to watch the highlights EURO 2016 highlights: Romania 0-1 Albania

1-0 vs Romania, EURO 2016 group stage (19/06/16, OL Stadium, Lyon)

Austria

Yet to win at a final tournament

Belgium

4-0 vs Hungary, EURO 2016 round of 16 (26/06/16, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Bulgaria

1-0 vs Romania, EURO ’96 group stage (13/06/96, St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Croatia

Log in for free to watch the highlights Great Croatia EURO goals

3-0 vs Denmark, EURO ’96 group stage (16/06/96. Hillsborough, Sheffield)

Czech Republic (including Czechoslovakia)

3-0 vs Denmark, EURO 2004 quarter-final (27/06/04, Estádio do Dragão, Porto)

Denmark

5-0 vs Yugoslavia, EURO '84 group stage (16/06/84, Stade de Gerland, Lyon)

England

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch great England EURO goals

4-1 vs Netherlands, EURO ’96 group stage (18/06/96, Wembley, London)

3-0 vs Switzerland, EURO 2004 group stage (17/06/04, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, Coimbra)

France

5-0 vs Belgium, EURO '84 group stage (16/06/84, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

Germany (including West Germany)

3-0 vs Slovakia, EURO 2016 round of 16 (26/06/16, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

3-0 vs Russia, EURO '96 group stage (16/06/96, Old Trafford, Manchester)

3-0 vs Soviet Union, EURO '72 final (18/06/72, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels)

Hungary

3-1 vs Denmark, EURO '64 third-place play-off (20/06/64, Camp Nou, Barcelona)

2-0 vs Austria, EURO 2016 group stage (14/06/16, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Iceland

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Iceland's celebrations after their win over England

2-1 vs England, EURO 2016 round of 16 (27/06/16, Grand Stade de Nice, Nice)

2-1 vs Austria, EURO 2016 group stage (22/06/16, Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

Italy

2-0 vs Spain, EURO 2016 round of 16 (27/06/16, Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

2-0 vs Belgium, EURO 2016 group stage (13/06/16, OL Stadium, Lyon)

2-0 vs Republic of Ireland, EURO 2012 group stage (18/06/12, Stadion Miejski, Poznan)

2-0 vs France, EURO 2008 group stage (17/06/08, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich)

2-0 vs Romania, EURO 2000 quarter-final (24/06/00, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels)

2-0 vs Belgium, EURO 2000 group stage (14/06/00, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels)

2-0 vs Yugoslavia, EURO '68 final (10/06/68, Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

Latvia

Yet to win at a final tournament

Netherlands

Log in for free to watch the highlights Great Netherlands EURO goals

6-1 vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000 quarter-final (25/06/00, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam)

Northern Ireland

2-0 vs Ukraine, EURO 2016 group stage (16/06/16, OL Stadium, Lyon)

Norway

1-0 vs Spain, EURO 2000 group stage (13/06/16, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam)

Poland

1-0 vs Ukraine, EURO 2016 group stage (21/06/16, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

1-0 vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016 group stage (12/06/16, Grand Stade de Nice, Nice)

Portugal

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch great Portugal EURO goals

3-0 vs Germany, EURO 2000 group stage (20/06/00, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam)

3-0 vs Croatia, EURO ’96 group stage (19/06/96, City Ground, Nottingham)

Republic of Ireland

1-0 vs Italy, EURO 2016 group stage (22/06/16, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

1-0 vs England, EURO '88 group stage (12/06/88, Neckarstadion, Stuttgart)

Romania

3-2 vs England, EURO 2000 group stage (20/06/00, Stade du Pays du Charleroi, Charleroi)

Russia (including Soviet Union and CIS)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Great Russia goals at EURO

4-1 vs Czech Republic, EURO 2012 group stage (08/06/12, Stadion Miejski, Wroclaw)

3-0 vs Denmark, EURO '64 semi-final (17/06/64, Camp Nou, Barcelona)

3-0 vs Czechoslovakia, EURO '60 semi-final (06/07/60, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

Scotland

3-0 vs CIS, EURO '92 group stage (18/06/92, NYA Parken, Norrkoping)

Serbia (including Yugoslavia)

5-4 vs France, EURO '60 semi-final (06/07/60, Parc des Princes, Paris)

1-0 vs Norway, EURO 2000 group stage (18/06/00, Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege)

1-0 vs England, EURO '68 semi-final (05/06/68, Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence)

Slovakia

2-1 vs Russia, EURO 2016 group stage (15/06/16, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

Slovenia

Yet to win at a final tournament

Spain

Log in for free to watch the highlights Great Spain goals at EURO

4-0 vs Italy, EURO 2012 final (01/07/12, NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv)

4-0 vs Republic of Ireland, EURO 2012 group stage (14/06/12, Gdańsk Stadium, Gdansk)

Sweden

5-0 vs Bulgaria, EURO 2004 group stage (14/06/04, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

Switzerland

2-0 vs Portugal, EURO 2008 group stage (15/06/08, St. Jakob-Park, Basel)

Turkey

Log in for free to watch the highlights EURO 2016 highlights: Czech Republic 0-2 Turkey

2-0 vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016 group stage (21/06/16, Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens)

2-0 vs Belgium, EURO 2000 group stage (19/06/00, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels)

Ukraine

2-1 vs Sweden, EURO 2012 group stage (11/06/12, NSK Olimpiyskyi, Kyiv)

Wales

3-0 vs Russia, EURO 2016 group stage (20/06/16, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)