What are the most common EURO finals results?

In total, 689 goals have been scored in the course of 287 UEFA European Championship matches; an average of about 2.4 per game.

The most common results so far have been 1-0 and 2-1 – a reflection, perhaps, of the level of competition at EURO final tournaments. Only 89 of the games at finals to date (31% of the total) have been won by two goals or more, while 73 matches (25.5% of the total) ended level after 90 minutes.

The most common EURO results

Result How many times 1-0 56 2-1 50 2-0 42 1-1 36 0-0 28 3-0 21 3-2 16 3-1 12

All-time results summary

Result How many times 6-1 1 5-4 1 5-2 1 5-0 3 4-3 1 4.2 3 4.1 4 4.0 3 3-3 3 3-2 16 3-1 12 3-0 21 2-2 6 2-1 50 2-0 42 1-1 36 1-0 56 0-0 28

• The highest-scoring game at a EURO final tournament was the very first match, Yugoslavia beating France 5-4 in the 1960 semi-final at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

• The biggest margin of victory at the finals was 6-1, the Netherlands destroying Yugoslavia in the quarter-finals of EURO 2000.

