What are the most common EURO finals results?

Friday 11 June 2021
What are the most likely scores after 90 minutes in finals games?
In total, 689 goals have been scored in the course of 287 UEFA European Championship matches; an average of about 2.4 per game.
The most common results so far have been 1-0 and 2-1 – a reflection, perhaps, of the level of competition at EURO final tournaments. Only 89 of the games at finals to date (31% of the total) have been won by two goals or more, while 73 matches (25.5% of the total) ended level after 90 minutes.
The most common EURO results
|Result
|How many times
|1-0
|56
|2-1
|50
|2-0
|42
|1-1
|36
|0-0
|28
|3-0
|21
|3-2
|16
|3-1
|12
All-time results summary
|Result
|How many times
|6-1
|1
|5-4
|1
|5-2
|1
|5-0
|3
|4-3
|1
|4.2
|3
|4.1
|4
|4.0
|3
|3-3
|3
|3-2
|16
|3-1
|12
|3-0
|21
|2-2
|6
|2-1
|50
|2-0
|42
|1-1
|36
|1-0
|56
|0-0
|28
• The highest-scoring game at a EURO final tournament was the very first match, Yugoslavia beating France 5-4 in the 1960 semi-final at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
• The biggest margin of victory at the finals was 6-1, the Netherlands destroying Yugoslavia in the quarter-finals of EURO 2000.