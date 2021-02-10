UEFA EURO 2020 contenders in focus: Austria

EURO pedigree

Previous final tournaments: 2

EURO best: group stage (2008, 2016)

Austria have been pretty successful at FIFA World Cup final tournaments, finishing third in 1954, but are still waiting for a first actual win at a EURO. Their two finals campaigns so far have fizzled out disappointingly, with defeats either side of a matchday two draw. However, Franco Foda's team are looking to break that cycle this time round.

Every goal on Austria's road to EURO 2020

Key players

David Alaba (76 caps, 14 goals)

Playing in a more attacking role than he does for Bayern, Alaba has shown coach Foda his versatility many times; his top-level experience is huge for Austria.

Marko Arnautović (87 caps, 26 goals)

One of Austria's main problems is a lack of efficiency in front of goal. With experienced forward Arnautović on the pitch, this problem is drastically reduced.

Stefan Lainer (21 caps, 1 goal)

A right-back who loves to push upfield, Lainer joined his old Salzburg boss Marco Rose at Mönchengladbach and brings Bundesliga panache to the Austria side.



Memorable EURO goals

Watch superb Schöpf solo goal for Austria at EURO 2016

• Ivica Vastić's experience told as he hammered a penalty past Poland's Artur Boruc in June 2008, Austria's first EURO goal securing their first EURO point. At 38 years and 257 days, he remains the oldest EURO scorer.

• After a glorious qualifying run, confidence was high for EURO 2016; Austria ultimately fell short of expectations, though Alessandro Schöpf's equaliser in a 2-1 loss to Iceland brought fleeting hope of salvaging a last-16 place.

Memorable moments

• Austria's only point at EURO 2016 came in a 0-0 draw with eventual winners Portugal, goalkeeper Robert Almer putting in the performance of a lifetime to keep Cristiano Ronaldo off the scoresheet.

Stats

See how Vastić became oldest EURO scorer

Most final tournament appearances

5: Martin Harnik

4: Christian Fuchs, Sebastian Prödl﻿

Most final tournament goals

1: Alessandro Schöpf, Ivica Vastić﻿

Killer stat: Arnautović needs two more goals to match Toni Polster's Austrian record of 15 EURO goals (including qualifiers).

Did you know?

• Austria have not won a game at a major finals since beating the United States 2-1 at the 1990 World Cup.

• The last time Austria got through a finals group stage was at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.