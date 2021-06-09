EURO 2020 possible line-ups: all the team news

UEFA.com’s team reporters predict how their sides might line up in their opening fixtures of UEFA EURO 2020.



This page will update with starting line-ups and predicted XIs as the tournament progresses.

Opening game: Austria vs North Macedonia (13 June)Bachmann; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Laimer, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Alaba; Arnautović

Jordan Maciel, Austria reporter: Captain Julian Baumgartlinger is racing against the clock to be fit for the opening fixture, while Daniel Bachmann's impressive debut against England gives Franco Foda a selection headache between the sticks. The big call is in attack, where the experienced Marko Arnautović is pitted against the in-form Sasa Kalajdzic.

Opening game: Belgium vs Russia (12 June)Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Denayer; Meunier, Dendoncker, Tielemans, T. Hazard; Mertens, Lukaku, Doku

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter: There are major fitness concerns over the talismanic duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, but Roberto Martínez has no shortage of strength in depth to draw on.

Opening game: England vs Croatia (13 June)

Livaković; Vrsaljko, Vida, Ćaleta-Car, Barišić; Brozović, Kovačić; Modrić, Rebić, Perišić; Petković

Elvir Islamović, Croatia reporter: Dejan Lovren is missing from the starting XI after picking up an injury; Duje-Ćaleta Car takes his place for now. Aside from that one change, this is the team that Zlatko Dalić trusts and has most faith in to deliver.

Opening game: Scotland vs Czech Republic (14 June)

Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Souček, Král; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Ondřej Zlámal, Czech Republic reporter: Jaroslav Šilhavý has a centre-back spot to nail down and a place in midfield to fill after Slavia Praha's Lukáš Provod was ruled out. I reckon he'll keep faith with the side that navigated them through qualifying.

Opening game: Denmark vs Finland (12 June)

Schmeichel; Wass, Kjær, Christensen, Mæhle; Delaney, Højbjerg; Poulsen, Eriksen, Braithwaite; Wind

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter: This is the team coach Kasper Hjulmand has put his faith in for the most important matches since he took over a year ago. The only uncertain positions are in attack, where Kasper Dolberg might start ahead of Jonas Wind, and Andreas Skov Olsen is breathing down the neck of Martin Braithwaite and Yussuf Poulsen if they don't perform from the get-go.

Opening game: England vs Croatia (13 June)

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Rashford

Simon Hart, England reporter: Will Gareth Southgate revert to a back three or persist with a more expansive 4-3-3? Is there room for Jack Grealish? Are Harry Maguire and/or Jordan Henderson fit? How close is the precocious Jude Bellingham to a starting berth? Does Raheem Sterling have enough credit in the bank to play? A number of question marks remain.

Opening game: Denmark vs Finland (12 June)﻿

Hradecky; O'Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Lod, Raitala; Pukki, Pohjanpalo

Mikael Erävuori, Finland reporter: While most of the choices for Finland's ideal starting XI are obvious, only Paulus Arajuuri and Joona Toivio can be certain of their places either in defence or the wing-back positions. In midfield and attack, meanwhile, Rasmus Schüller and Fredrik Jensen are potential options.

Opening game: France vs Germany (15 June)

Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Kanté, Pogba, Rabiot, Griezmann; Benzema, Mbappé

David Crossan, France reporter: The main talking point is whether the recalled Karim Benzema will start ahead of the evergreen Olivier Giroud. Adrien Rabiot will have a key role in balancing the side.

Opening game: France vs Germany (15 June)

Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Hummels, Halstenberg; Gündoğan, Kroos; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Werner

Philip Röber, Germany reporter: The quality available in central midfield is a luxury which may lead Joachim Löw to field Joshua Kimmich at right-back, a position where Germany have struggled in recent matches. Returnees Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller are surely guaranteed starters and in-form Kevin Volland, out of favour for nearly five years, looks like serious competition for Timo Werner up front.

Opening game: Hungary vs Portugal (15 June)

Gulácsi; Fiola, Orbán, At. Szalai; Lovrencsics, Négo, Nagy, Kleinheisler, Holender; Sallai, Ád. Szalai

Andy Clark, Hungary reporter: Eight or nine of the starting XI should be a shoo-in if fit. The key questions are how Marco Rossi will compensate for the absence of creative midfielders Zsolt Kalmár and Dominik Szoboszlai, who joins Willi Orbán and Attila Szalai in defence, and who fills the right wing-back position.

Opening game: Turkey vs Italy (11 June)

Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: Roberto Mancini should go for the tested, trusted Leonardo Bonucci-Giorgio Chiellini partnership in defence, but Francesco Acerbi and Alessandro Bastoni are valuable options. The Italy coach hopes Marco Verratti can recover from a recent knee injury but has Manuel Locatelli as a back-up, while Domenico Berardi and Federico Chiesa are competing to complete the forward line alongside Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne.

Opening game: Netherlands vs Ukraine (13 June)

Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind; F. De Jong, Klaassen, Wijnaldum; Berghuis, L. De Jong, Depay

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter: Frank de Boer still has some choices to make, particularly regarding his goalkeeper, the front line and Daley Blind's fitness, but expect the above players to be there or thereabouts against Ukraine.

Opening game: Austria vs North Macedonia (13 June)

Dimitrievski; Nikolov, Spirovski, D. Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Bardi, Ademi, ﻿Elmas; Trajkovski, Pandev﻿

Igor Panevski, North Macedonia reporter: With every player at his disposal, Igor Angelovski has the luxury of selecting his best XI, keeping faith with the 5-3-2 formation that has served the finals debutants so well of late.

Opening game: Poland vs Slovakia (14 June)

Szczęsny; Piątkowski, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszyński; Krychowiak, Klich, Zieliński, Puchacz; Jóźwiak, Lewandowski

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter: Paulo Sousa has experimented in the lead-up to the tournament, and the loss of forwards Krzysztof Piątek and Arkadiusz Milik to injury has caused a real headache. But ﻿Robert Lewandowski is still there and, as always, his role will be crucial.

Opening game: Hungary vs Portugal (15 June)

Rui Patrício; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, William, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter: Fernando Santos is likely to want to take the game to Hungary. My only question mark is in midfield, where Rúben Neves may play instead of Danilo.

Opening game: Belgium vs Russia (12 June)

Shunin; Mário Fernandes, Barinov, Dzhikiya, Semenov, Karavaev; Zobnin, Ozdoev, Golovin; Miranchuk; Dzyuba

Artur Petrosyan, Russia reporter: There are not many tactical options against Belgium. The only potentially successful approach to the game would be a tried-and-tested 5-3-1-1 formation with compact defending, pressing and counterattacks.

Opening game: Scotland vs Czech Republic (14 June)

Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, McTominay, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Alex O'Henley, Scotland reporter: Steve Clarke won't deviate too much from the personnel who got Scotland to the finals. His dilemmas will be who plays right-sided centre-back and does he start with two up front?

Opening game: Poland vs Slovakia (14 June)

Dúbravka; Pekarík, Šatka, Škriniar, Hubočan; Kucka, Hromada; Hamšík, Duda, Mak; Boženík

Rastislav Hribik, Slovakia reporter: There are many young players waiting in the wings as coach Štefan Tarkovič considers his starting line-up. Meanwhile, Marek Hamšík has had injury issues in the last month and his fitness is undeniably key.

Opening game: Spain vs Sweden (14 June)

Opening game: Spain vs Sweden (14 June)

Opening game: Wales vs Switzerland (12 June)

Sommer; Elvedi, Schär, Akanji; Mbabu, Zakaria, Xhaka, Rodríguez; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović

Peter Birrer, Switzerland reporter: Switzerland have no shortage of talent at their disposal, but Vladimir Petković will be crossing his fingers over the continued availability of key figures such as Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri. Keep an eye out for 22-year-old Ruben Vargas making an impact off the bench.

Opening game: Turkey vs Italy (11 June)

Uğurcan Çakır; Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Çağlar Söyüncü, Umut Meraş; Okay Yokuşlu, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kenan; Cengiz Ünder, Burak Yılmaz

Görkem Kırgız, Turkey reporter: The starting line-up is as good as confirmed. Cengiz Ünder is likely to be preferred over Yusuf Yazıcı, with Şenol Güneş recently swaying towards the wide man. If a 3-4-3 is deployed, however, Kaan Ayhan could also be on the team sheet.

Opening game: Netherlands vs Ukraine (13 June)

Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov

Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter: A year ago, the side would have picked itself. Now, Andriy Shevchenko is spoilt for choice in almost every department, starting with competition between Andriy Pyatov and Georgiy Bushchan in goal. In central defence, Illia Zabarnyi, Serhiy Kryvtsov and Mykola Matviyenko are all potential starters. Out wide, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Marlos and Viktor Tsygankov (currently recovering from an ankle injury) are vying for two spots.

Opening game: Wales vs Switzerland (12 June)

Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ampadu, Williams; James, Wilson, Bale

Matthew Howarth, Wales reporter: Robert Page has favoured a 3-4-3 formation, but Wales performed much better after switching to a 4-2-3-1 in their recent friendly against Albania. If Page opts for the latter, Aaron Ramsey and Kieffer Moore could both come into the side.