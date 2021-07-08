EURO 2020 final Italy vs England possible line-ups: all the team news and starting XIs so far
Thursday 8 July 2021
Article summary
Our UEFA EURO 2020 reporters for Italy and England predict their teams' possible final starting XIs.
Article top media content
Article body
EURO2020.com's team reporters predict how their sides might line up in Sunday's UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England, while we keep track of every starting XI in the tournament so far for both contenders.Play Fantasy Football
England
Final: Italy vs England (11 July)
Predicted line-up to follow.
Semi-final: England 2-1 Denmark (7 July)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane
Quarter-final: Ukraine 0-4 England (3 July)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Sancho, Kane, Sterling
Round of 16: England 2-0 Germany (29 June)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones; Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw; Saka, Kane, Sterling
Matchday 3: Czech Republic 0-1 England (22 June)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Grealish, Sterling; Kane
Matchday 2: England 0-0 Scotland (18 June)
Starting line-up: Pickford; James, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane
Matchday 1: England 1-0 Croatia (13 June)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Phillips, Rice; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane
Italy
Final: Italy vs England (11 July)
Predicted line-up: Donnarunna, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne
Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: I don’t see big surprises in the Italy starting XI for the final. Emerson should continue to replace the injured Leonardo Spinazzola as left-back while Giovanni di Lorenzo has done enough to be confirmed as right-back ahead of the now-fit-again Alessandro Florenzi. There are no doubts regarding the veteran centre-backs and the midfield trio. Federico Chiesa has also booked his place in the starting XI with the goal against Spain. Same thing for Ciro Immobile? Some Italian media believe that Roberto Mancini could switch to Andrea Belotti or even Lorenzo Insigne as ‘false nine’ but I think the Lazio striker will have another chance to leave his mark when it counts the most.
Semi-final: Italy 1-1 Spain (aet, Italy win 4-2 on pens) (6 July)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne
Quarter-final: Belgium 1-2 Italy (2 July)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne
Round of 16: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (26 June)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne
Matchday 3: Italy 1-0 Wales (20 June)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Tolói, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson; Pessina, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Belotti, Bernardeschi
Matchday 2: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (16 June)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne
Matchday 1: Turkey 0-3 Italy (11 June)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne