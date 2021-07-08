UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO 2020 final Italy vs England possible line-ups: all the team news and starting XIs so far

Thursday 8 July 2021

Our UEFA EURO 2020 reporters for Italy and England predict their teams' possible final starting XIs.

Emerson in training for Italy
Emerson in training for Italy Getty Images

EURO2020.com's team reporters predict how their sides might line up in Sunday's UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England, while we keep track of every starting XI in the tournament so far for both contenders.

England 

Final: Italy vs England (11 July)
Predicted line-up to follow.

Semi-final: England 2-1 Denmark (7 July)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Quarter-final: Ukraine 0-4 England (3 July)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Sancho, Kane, Sterling

Round of 16: England 2-0 Germany (29 June)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones﻿; Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw﻿; Saka, Kane, Sterling

Matchday 3: Czech Republic 0-1 England (22 June)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Grealish, Sterling; Kane

Matchday 2: England 0-0 Scotland (18 June)
Starting line-up: Pickford; James, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Matchday 1: England 1-0 Croatia (13 June)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Phillips, Rice; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane

Italy

Final: Italy vs England (11 July)
Predicted line-up: Donnarunna, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: I don’t see big surprises in the Italy starting XI for the final. Emerson should continue to replace the injured Leonardo Spinazzola as left-back while Giovanni di Lorenzo has done enough to be confirmed as right-back ahead of the now-fit-again Alessandro Florenzi. There are no doubts regarding the veteran centre-backs and the midfield trio. Federico Chiesa has also booked his place in the starting XI with the goal against Spain. Same thing for Ciro Immobile? Some Italian media believe that Roberto Mancini could switch to Andrea Belotti or even Lorenzo Insigne as ‘false nine’ but I think the Lazio striker will have another chance to leave his mark when it counts the most.﻿

Semi-final: Italy 1-1 Spain (aet, Italy win 4-2 on pens) (6 July)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Quarter-final: Belgium 1-2 Italy (2 July)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Round of 16: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (26 June)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Matchday 3: Italy 1-0 Wales (20 June)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Tolói, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson; Pessina, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Belotti, Bernardeschi

Matchday 2: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (16 June)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Matchday 1: Turkey 0-3 Italy (11 June)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

