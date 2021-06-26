EURO 2020 possible line-ups: all the team news and starting XIs so far
Our UEFA EURO 2020 reporters predict their teams' possible starting XIs.
Our UEFA EURO 2020 reporters predict how their sides might line up in their next UEFA EURO 2020 fixture, while we keep track of every starting XI in the tournament so far.
This page will update with starting line-ups and predicted XIs as the tournament progresses and further fixtures are confirmed.
Austria
Round of 16: Italy vs Austria (26 June)
Predicted line-up: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Grillitsch, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautović
Jordan Maciel, Austria reporter: Never change a winning team. Expect Franco Foda to stick with his trusted XI, but they will need to dig deep after showing signs of exhaustion towards the end of the Ukraine match. Martin Hinteregger is carrying a knock, but should be fit in time, while Christophe Baumgartner has recovered from his head collision.
Matchday 3: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (21 June)
Starting line-up: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Alaba; X. Schlager, Laimer, Grillitsch; Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautović
Matchday 2: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (17 June)
Starting line-up: Bachmann; Lienhart, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Laimer, Sabitzer, Grillitsch, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Kalajdzic
Matchday 1: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (13 June)
Starting line-up: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Laimer, X. Schlager, Alaba; Sabitzer; Kalajdzic
Belgium
Round of 16: Belgium vs Portugal (27 June)
Predicted line-up: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, T. Hazard; Carrasco, Lukaku, E. Hazard
Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter: Belgium have not beaten Portugal since 1989, but this generation is ready for any opponent, especially now that Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne have returned to the group. They bring something extra.
Matchday 3: Finland 0-2 Belgium (21 June)
Starting line-up: Courtois; Boyata, Denayer, Vermaelen; Trossard, De Bruyne, Witsel, Chadli; Doku, Lukaku, E Hazard
Matchday 2: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (17 June)
Starting line-up: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T. Hazard; Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco
Matchday 1: Belgium 3-0 Russia (12 June)
Starting line-up: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Castagne, Dendoncker, Tielemans, T. Hazard; Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco
Croatia
Round of 16: Croatia vs Spain (28 June)
Predicted line-up: Livaković; Juranović (Vrsaljko); Vida, Ćaleta-Car, Gvardiol; Modrić, Brozović, Kovačić; Vlašić; Perišić, Petković
Elvir Islamović, Croatia reporter: Josip Juranović came in to deputise for right-back Šime Vrsaljko against Scotland and impressed so much that he may even keep his place.
Matchday 3: Croatia 3-1 Scotland (22 June)
Starting line-up: Livaković; Juranović, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Kovačić, Brozović; Perišić, Modrić, Vlašić; Petković
Matchday 2: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (18 June)
Starting line-up: Livaković; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modrić, Kovačić; Perišić, Kramarić, Brekalo; Rebić
Matchday 1: England 1-0 Croatia (13 June)
Starting line-up: Livaković; Vrsaljko, Ćaleta-Car, Vida, Gvardiol; Brozović; Kramarić, Modrić, Kovačić, Perišić; Rebić
Czech Republic
Round of 16: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (27 June)
Predicted line-up: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Kadeřábek; Souček, Holeš; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick
Ondřej Zlámal, Czech Republic reporter: Regular left-back Jan Bořil is banned, so Jaroslav Šilhavý will be forced to change his tried-and-trusted starting XI. Pavel Kadeřábek, Aleš Matějů and Michal Sadílek have been mooted as alternatives. Forward Patrik Schick will need more support, too, meaning the coach may alter his tactics or opt for a new face in midfield.
Matchday 3: Czech Republic 0-1 England (22 June)
Starting line-up: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Souček, Holeš; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick
Matchday 2: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (18 June)
Starting line-up: Vaclík, Coufal, Kalas, Čelůstka, Boři; Holeš, Souček; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick
Matchday 1: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (14 June)
Starting line-up: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Král, Souček; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick
Denmark
Round of 16: Wales vs Denmark (26 June)
Predicted line-up: Schmeichel; Mæhle, Vestergaard, Kjær, Christensen, Wass; Højbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Damsgaard, Braithwaite
Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter: Denmark captain Simon Kjær has been receiving treatment, but coach Kasper Hjulmand says he's confident his skipper will be ready for Saturday. The only question is whether Denmark line up with a back three, which proved so successful against Russia, or a back four.
Matchday 3: Russia 1-4 Denmark (21 June)
Starting line-up: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjær, Vestergaard; Wass, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Mæhle; Braithwaite, Poulsen, Damsgaard
Matchday 2: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (17 June)
Starting line-up: Schmeichel; Mæhle, Kjær, Christensen, Wass; Damsgaard, Højbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Wind, Braithwaite.
Matchday 1: Denmark 0-1 Finland (12 June)
Starting line-up: Schmeichel; Mæhle, Kjær, Christensen, Wass; Eriksen, Højbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Wind, Braithwaite
England
Round of 16: England vs Germany (29 June)
Predicted line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice; Saka, Foden, Sterling; Kane
Simon Hart, England reporter: After a group campaign more solid than spectacular, the hope is that England can build on that first-half display against the Czechs that was full of pace and energy and purpose. Looking at a possible line-up, it would be understandable if Gareth Southgate were tempted to bring Jordan Henderson back into the starting XI, for the big-game experience he provides. With the question mark against Mason Mount’s availability, does Jack Grealish start again or will Phil Foden return after sitting out the Czech match? On a broader note, could Southgate switch to a back three to match Germany’s set-up? Watch this space.
Matchday 3: Czech Republic 0-1 England (22 June)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Grealish, Sterling; Kane
Matchday 2: England 0-0 Scotland (18 June)
Starting line-up: Pickford; James, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane
Matchday 1: England 1-0 Croatia (13 June)
Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Phillips, Rice; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane
France
Round of 16: France vs Switzerland (28 June)
Predicted line-up: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté; Tolisso, Griezmann, Mbappé; Benzema
David Crossan, France reporter: With injuries to Lucas Hernández and Lucas Digne on Wednesday evening, left-back is a problem position for Les Bleus. Adrien Rabiot finished the Portugal match at left-back but should Hernández fail to recover, Presnel Kimpembe could fill the spot with Clément Lenglet in at centre-half. Léo Dubois, in the stands against Portugal, is another option. Kingsley Coman and Rabiot will challenge Corentin Tolisso for his place.
Matchday 3: Portugal 2-2 France (23 June)
Starting line-up: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté; Tolisso, Griezmann, Mbappé; Benzema
Matchday 2: Hungary 1-1 France (19 June)
Starting line-up: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Digne; Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot; Benzema, Griezmann, Mbappé
Matchday 1: France 1-0 Germany (15 June)
Starting line-up: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot; Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappé
Germany
Round of 16: England vs Germany (29 June)
Predicted line-up: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündoğan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller, Gnabry
Philip Röber, Germany reporter: Thomas Müller, who came on despite a knee problem against Hungary when Germany needed to take huge risks, should be fit enough to start again. Joachim Löw is unlikely to change much, but perhaps Leon Goretzka has a chance of replacing İlkay Gündoğan in central midfield.
Matchday 3: Germany 2-2 Hungary (23 June)
Starting line-up: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündoğan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Gnabry, Sané
Matchday 2: Portugal 2-4 Germany (19 June)
Starting line-up: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündoğan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller; Gnabry
Matchday 1: France 1-0 Germany (15 June)
Starting line-up: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündoğan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller, Gnabry
Italy
Round of 16: Italy vs Austria (26 June)
Predicted line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne
Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: Alessandro Florenzi and Giorgio Chiellini are yet to resume full training following injuries and could be replaced by Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Francesco Acerbi. Meanwhile, Marco Verratti, excellent against Wales on his return from a knee problem, will vie for the place of Manuel Locatelli, who did so well in his absence. Federico Chiesa also has a chance to start instead of Domenico Berardi in attack after his star showing on Sunday.
Matchday 3: Italy 1-0 Wales (20 June)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Tolói, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson; Pessina, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Belotti, Bernardeschi
Matchday 2: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (16 June)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne
Matchday 1: Turkey 0-3 Italy (11 June)
Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne
Netherlands
Round of 16: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (27 June)
Predicted line-up: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, Van Aanholt; De Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum; Depay, Malen
Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter: Luuk de Jong’s knee injury shouldn’t impact Frank de Boer’s thinking too much. The coach’s main conundrum is to decide which of De Jong’s ex striking colleagues – Donyell Malen or Wout Weghorst – will partner Memphis Depay up front. The PSV forward’s sparkling display against North Macedonia should get him the nod.
Matchday 3: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (21 June)
Starting line-up: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind, Van Aanholt; F. de Jong, Wijnaldum, Gravenberch; Depay, Malen
Matchday 2: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (17 June)
Starting line-up: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind, Van Aanholt; De Roon, Wijnaldum, F. de Jong; Weghorst, Depay
Matchday 1: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (13 June)
Starting line-up: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, Timber, De Vrij, Blind, Van Aanholt; De Roon, Wijnaldum, F. De Jong; Depay, Weghorst
Portugal
Round of 16: Belgium vs Portugal (27 June)
Predicted line-up: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Palhinha, Renato Sanches, João Moutinho; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota
Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter: Against France, Portugal produced their most balanced performance of the tournament. The team looked more stable with the introduction of João Moutinho, Renato Sanches and, later, João Palhinha. Bruno Fernandes and João Félix may struggle to get in the side.
Matchday 3: Portugal 2-2 France (23 June)
Starting line-up: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; João Moutinho, Danilo, Renato Sanches; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota
Matchday 2: Portugal 2-4 Germany (19 June)
Starting line-up: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, William Carvalho; Diogo Jota, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Ronaldo
Matchday 1: Hungary 0-3 Portugal (15 June)
Starting line-up: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva
Spain
Round of 16: Croatia vs Spain (28 June)
Predicted line-up: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta/Marcos Llorente, Eric García, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Morata, Sarabia
Graham Hunter, Spain reporter: Assuming César Azpilicueta overcomes a calf problem, why would Luis Enrique change an XI that equalled the record for biggest EURO win last time out?
Matchday 3: Slovakia 0-5 Spain (23 June)
Starting line-up: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Eric García, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Sarabia, Morata, Gerard Moreno
Matchday 2: Spain 1-1 Poland (19 June)
Starting line-up: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Morata, Olmo
Matchday 1: Spain 0-0 Sweden (14 June)
Starting line-up: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Morata, Olmo
Sweden
Round of 16: Sweden vs Ukraine (29 June)
Predicted line-up: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Quaison
Sujay Dutt, Sweden reporter: Tactical awareness and selfless running have taken Sweden this far. It has drained players of energy, but there is time to recharge the batteries. Dejan Kulusevski provided two assists after coming off the bench against Poland. Will he get a starting spot or be kept as a potential super sub?
Matchday 3: Sweden 3-2 Poland (23 June)
Starting line-up: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; Ekdal, Olsson; S. Larsson, Forsberg; Quaison, Isak
Matchday 2: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (18 June)
Starting line-up: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Isak
Matchday 1: Spain 0-0 Sweden (14 June)
Starting line-up: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Isak
Switzerland
Round of 16: France vs Switzerland (28 June)
Predicted line-up: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović
Vieri Capretta, Switzerland reporter: Nico Elvedi has recovered and is training, and will be in the back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodríguez. Steven Zuber and Silvan Widmer should have the edge over the others on the wings. No doubts up front, however, with Xherdan Shaqiri providing the quality in the hole behind the two strikers.
Matchday 3: Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (20 June)
Starting line-up: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović
Matchday 2: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (16 June)
Starting line-up: Sommer; Elvedi, Schär, Akanji; Mbabu, Xhaka, Freuler, Rodríguez; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović
Matchday 1: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (12 June)
Starting line-up: Sommer; Elvedi, Schär, Akanji; Mbabu, Xhaka, Freuler, Rodríguez; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović
Ukraine
Round of 16: Sweden vs Ukraine (29 June)
Predicted line-up: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov
Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter: Andriy Shevchenko's biggest concern is the left side of his attack. With Viktor Tsygankov still returning to fitness after a calf injury and Olexandr Zubkov sidelined with the same problem, central midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi deputised against North Macedonia and Austria. The results were mixed, and Shevchenko is expected to look for other options this time, perhaps moving Malinovskyi back the midfield and taking a chance on Tsygankov.
Matchday 3: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (21 June)
Starting line-up: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk; Yarmolenko, Shaparenko, Zinchenko, Malinovskyi; Yaremchuk
Matchday 2: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (17 June)
Starting line-up: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk Malinovskyi
Matchday 1: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (13 June)
Starting line-up: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Zinchenko, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov
Wales
Round of 16: Wales vs Denmark (26 June)
Predicted line-up: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Morrell, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore
Matthew Howarth, Wales reporter: Having made three changes for Wales’ visit to Rome on Sunday, Rob Page is likely to revert to a similar – if not identical – line-up to the one that started the Dragons’ opening Group A games against Switzerland and Turkey.
Matchday 3: Italy 1-0 Wales (20 June)
Starting line-up: Ward; Gunter, Rodon, Ampadu; C. Roberts, Allen, Morrell, N. Williams; Bale, Ramsey, James
Matchday 2: Turkey 0-2 Wales (16 June)
Starting line-up: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Morrell, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore
Matchday 1: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (12 June)
Starting line-up: Ward; C. Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Morrell, Allen, Ramsey; James, Moore, Bale