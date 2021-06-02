Records Cristiano Ronaldo could break at EURO 2020
Wednesday 2 June 2021
The EURO records the Portugal forward holds, the marks he can further improve and the ones in his sights.
Cristiano Ronaldo has devoted much of his career to rewriting the European football history books. Approaching his fifth EURO finals (a record, of course), he has his sights on a few more milestones.
Here is a collection of the EURO records he can break, the ones he can extend and those he will have to wait four more years for.
Records Ronaldo could break at EURO 2020
Most finals campaigns
Seventeen men have appeared in four EURO tournaments, beginning with Lothar Matthäus and Peter Schmeichel back in 2000. Ronaldo is among them and he will strike out alone if he features this summer. He is the last man standing of the 11 who notched up number four in 2016.
|Final tournaments
|Player
|Team
|Years
|4
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
|4
|Lothar Matthäus
|West Germany/Germany
|1980, 1984, 1988, 2000
|4
|Peter Schmeichel
|Denmark
|1988, 1992, 1996, 2000
|4
|Alessandro Del Piero
|Italy
|1996, 2000, 2004, 2008
|4
|Edwin van der Sar
|Netherlands
|1996, 2000, 2004, 2008
|4
|Lilian Thuram
|France
|1996, 2000, 2004, 2008
|4
|Olof Mellberg
|Sweden
|2000, 2004, 2008, 2012
|4
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Italy
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
|4
|Petr Čech
|Czech Republic
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
|4
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|Sweden
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
|4
|Andreas Isaksson
|Sweden
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
|4
|Kim Källström
|Sweden
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
|4
|Jaroslav Plašil
|Czech Republic
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
|4
|Lukas Podolski
|Germany
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
|4
|Tomáš Rosický
|Czech Republic
|2000, 2004, 2012, 2016
|4
|Bastian Schweinsteiger
|Germany
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
|4
|Darijo Srna
|Croatia
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
Most finals goals
Ronaldo marked his EURO debut against Greece on 12 June 2004 with a goal – his first for Portugal! – and has since registered eight more across 21 finals appearances. A tally of nine means he heads into UEFA EURO 2020 level with France's Michel Platini, whose goals all came at EURO '84.
9 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
9 Michel Platini (France)
7 Alan Shearer (England)
Most appearances (including qualifying)
Ronaldo needs three more appearances to surpass Gianluigi Buffon's all-time high of 58 appearances in EURO competition, qualifying and finals – the 36-year-old could end the tournament on 63 matches. His 56 to date have resulted in 36 wins, 12 draws and eight defeats.*
58 Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)
56 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
51 Mario Frick (Liechtenstein)
Most goals in a single finals game
Only seven men have scored EURO hat-tricks and, perhaps surprisingly, Ronaldo is not in their number. The Juventus forward has a decent collection of international match balls, though, bagging nine hat-tricks for Portugal including, on two occasions, four in a game.
Oldest scorer in a final
Just one player aged over 30 has scored in a EURO final: Bernd Hölzenbein was 30 years and 103 days old when he headed West Germany's late equaliser against Czechoslovakia in 1976 to prompt extra time and, ultimately, Antonín Panenka's place in penalty posterity. Ronaldo will be aged 36 years and 156 days on 11 July, date of the EURO 2020 decider.
Multiple EURO-winning captains
If Portugal triumph at Wembley and Ronaldo keeps the armband then he will join Spain's Iker Casillas (2008 and 2012) as the only man to have captained sides to two EURO successes.
EURO records Ronaldo holds
Most finals appearances: 21
Ronaldo is in a league of his own having missed a solitary match in his nation's last four campaigns – he sat out the final group game against Switzerland in 2008, with Portugal already through. His nearest rival is former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who made 18 appearances.
Most goals including qualifying: 40
If Ronaldo occupies a league of his own for the previous category then he's on another planet for this one. His haul of 40 goals in EURO qualifying and finals is almost as many as the next two players combined: Zlatan Ibrahimović (25) and Robbie Keane (23).
Most EURO final tournaments scored in: 4
Ronaldo managed two goals at EURO 2004, one in 2008, three in 2012 and three more in 2016 to move ahead of seven players who had scored at three EUROs. He remains the only player to score three or more in multiple EUROs.
|EUROs scored in
|Player
|Team
|Years
|4
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
|3
|Jürgen Klinsmann
|West Germany/Germany
|1988, 1992, 1996
|3
|Vladimír Šmicer
|Czech Republic
|1996, 2000, 2004
|3
|Nuno Gomes
|Portugal
|2000, 2004, 2008
|3
|Thierry Henry
|France
|2000, 2004, 2008
|3
|Hélder Postiga
|Portugal
|2004, 2008, 2012
|3
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|Sweden
|2004, 2008, 2012
|3
|Wayne Rooney
|England
|2004, 2012, 2016
UEFA EURO 2024, anybody?
Ronaldo will be 39 when EURO 2024 comes around. Would you bet against him being in Germany for it? If he is, these records will be up for grabs:
Oldest EURO scorer
38 years 257 days Ivica Vastic (Austria, 2008)
Oldest outfield player to feature at EURO
39 years 91 days Lothar Matthäus (Germany, 2000)
Oldest player to feature in EURO final
38 years 232 days Jens Lehmann (Germany, 2008)
Oldest player to win EURO
37 years 23 days Arnold Mühren (Netherlands, 1988)
Ronaldo's EURO finals match log
|Date
|Opposition
|Score
|WLD
|Goals
|Stage
|12/06/2004
|Greece
|1–2
|L
|1
|Group
|16/06/2004
|Russia
|2–0
|W
|Group
|20/06/2004
|Spain
|1–0
|W
|Group
|24/06/2004
|England
|2–2 (W on pens)
|W
|Quarter-finals
|30/06/2004
|Netherlands
|2–1
|W
|1
|Semi-finals
|04/07/2004
|Greece
|0–1
|L
|Final
|07/06/2008
|Turkey
|2–0
|W
|Group
|11/06/2008
|Czech Republic
|3–1
|W
|1
|Group
|19/06/2008
|Germany
|2–3
|L
|Quarter-finals
|09/06/2012
|Germany
|0–1
|L
|Group
|13/06/2012
|Denmark
|3–2
|W
|Group
|17/06/2012
|Netherlands
|2–1
|W
|2
|Group
|21/06/2012
|Czech Republic
|1–0
|W
|1
|Quarter-finals
|27/06/2012
|Spain
|0–0 (L on pens)
|L
|Semi-finals
|14/06/2016
|Iceland
|1–1
|D
|Group
|18/06/2016
|Austria
|0–0
|D
|Group
|22/06/2016
|Hungary
|3–3
|D
|2
|Group
|25/06/2016
|Croatia
|1–0
|W
|Round of 16
|30/06/2016
|Poland
|1–1 (W on pens)
|W
|Quarter-finals
|06/07/2016
|Wales
|2–0
|W
|1
|Semi-finals
|10/07/2016
|France
|1–0
|W
|Final
* Ties decided in extra time or on penalties are classed as either wins or defeats.