UEFA EURO 2020 to feature in Fortnite

The Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 Cup will run on 16 and 17 June as part of a collaboration between the hugely popular video game and UEFA.

Fortnite's Battle Royale and Creative Mode gameplay are available globally, with more than 350 million player accounts. Over the course of two days, eligible Fortnite players around the world will be able to compete across two rounds, where they will have the opportunity to earn valuable points along the way. The top-performing players will be able to earn prize money as well as in-game rewards.

The collaboration between UEFA and Fortnite will include exclusive rewards as part of the Cup, and fans should keep an eye out for upcoming announcements on Fortnite.com, including further details of how to participate in the Cup as well as more information regarding the prizes to be won.

"Football is consistently one of the top sports that our players tell us they want to see and experience in Fortnite," said Nate Nanzer, head of global partnerships at Epic Games. "This year has already seen an incredible calendar of football events both in the game and around the world, and partnering with UEFA for the Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 Cup is one more exciting way to celebrate football with millions of Fortnite players."

"Huge audiences will be glued to UEFA EURO 2020 this summer and so it seemed like a natural fit to enable Fortnite’s millions of players to be part of the action too," said UEFA marketing director, Guy-Laurent Epstein. "Video games are an important part of the younger generation's choice of entertainment and collaborating with Fortnite ensures that we continue to engage these audiences with our competition brands."