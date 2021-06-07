Donnarumma, Alba, Fernandes, Kane: possible big-money EURO 2020 Fantasy Football squad

Fantasy managers must select a squad within the confines of a €100.0m budget in the group stage, but if money were no object, what would your team look like?

Of course, money IS no object when it comes to the Limitless Wildcard, which can be used from Matchday 2 onwards, so the following 15-man squad may offer some ideas to those utilising the chip early on.

GOALKEEPERS

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) – €6.0m

Courtois is at the top end of goalkeepers when it comes to Fantasy price but that has not stopped the masses bringing him into their opening squads, with the Real Madrid stopper comfortably the most selected goalkeeper so far. Belgium are heavily fancied to go far at UEFA EURO 2020 and no nation conceded fewer than their three goals during qualifying.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) – €5.5m

Donnarumma has been highly-sought after by Fantasy managers ahead of Matchday 1, featuring in over a fifth of teams at present, and it’s easy to see why when you look at the Azzurri’s defensive record over the past couple of years. The Italians conceded just four goals in ten qualifying matches, and have kept clean sheets in their last five competitive outings.

DEFENDERS

Lucas Hernández (France) – €6.5m

The Bayern left-back is a likely starter for the FIFA World Cup holders, and despite France having being drawn into a tough group containing Germany and Portugal, he is capable of living up to his premium price with Les Bleus expected go far at UEFA EURO 2020

Jordi Alba (Spain) – €6.0m

The Barcelona man is no stranger to performing at the UEFA European Championship having starred in Spain's triumphant 2012 campaign and his attacking tendencies down the left-hand side always make him an attractive Fantasy option. Spain haven't conceded more than one goal in their last 22 matches (including friendlies), so prospective Alba owners will be eyeing clean sheets in addition to attacking output.

Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) – €5.5m

Italy have been keeping plenty of clean sheets in recent times and for a nation who are traditionally held in high regard for their solidity at the back, going heavy on their defenders looks like a sensible move. The versatile Spinazzola – who scored twice for Roma this season – represents an appealing route into the Italian back line.

John Stones (England) – €5.5m

Fellow England centre-back Harry Maguire will also court interest but Stones is shaping up to be an equally compelling option off the back of an excellent season for Manchester City. Having hit the net five times for his club and seemingly certain to start in the heart of the Three Lions defence, Stones could easily live up to his price tag.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) – €5.5m

Zinchenko has been categorised as a defender in EURO 2020 Fantasy Football but he is generally deployed in a midfield role in national colours and it is this out-of-position potential which has made him a popular Fantasy target in the lead up to Matchday 1. The Manchester City star has struck five times for his country in the past and will surely be one of the first names on head coach Andriy Shevchenko’s team sheet.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) – €10.5m

The creative force in Belgium's 'golden generation' has been snapped up by Fantasy managers in their droves so far with his €10.5m price tag doing little to deter interest in the Manchester City midfielder. Having scored 21 goals in his 80 appearances for Belgium, De Bruyne's goal threat is clear but his assist potential is up there with the very best. Put simply, he is as close to essential as you can get in Fantasy.

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – €10.5m

Another Premier League star capable of putting up big numbers is the Manchester United midfielder, scorer of 28 goals in his first full season at Old Trafford. Despite not being as prolific in national colours so far in his career, it seems only a matter of time before he makes his mark for Portugal and UEFA EURO 2020 could well see him shine on the international stage.

Serge Gnabry (Germany) – €9.5m

Gnabry has a superb scoring record for Germany having scored 15 in just 20 appearances, so it is somewhat surprising to see him feature in just 2% of Fantasy teams at present. The Bayern winger has started each of his country's last seven competitive matches – often operating as the most advanced player – and looks to be a potentially potent differential option.

Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) – €8.5m

Insigne generally operates on the left of a front three for Italy but his designation as a midfielder in EURO 2020 Fantasy Football certainly catches the eye, especially off the back of his most prolific season in Serie A where he scored 19 times for boyhood club Napoli. Having also provided seven assists in the Italian top flight, such numbers make for a tempting Fantasy proposition.

Ferran Torres (Spain) – €8.0m

Torres has made a huge impression on the international stage since making his senior debut in September last year, and with five goals in his last four appearances for Spain – including a stunning hat-trick against Germany in the UEFA Nations League – the 21-year-old looks like he could be worth his weight in gold for EURO 2020 Fantasy Football managers.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane (England) – €11.5m

Fresh off claiming the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time in his career, and adding the English top flight's Playmaker award for the first time, Kane is easily one of the hottest prospects in EURO 2020 Fantasy Football. The England frontman also topped the scoring charts in qualifying with 12 goals in just eight appearances, scoring in every match he featured in.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – €11.5m

Having scored 41 goals in the German Bundesliga this season to surpass a 49-year-old record set by Bayern great Gerd Müller, the relentless Lewandowski is showing no signs of slowing down, and if anything is still improving. That naturally makes him an appetising option for Fantasy managers, with the Pole having scored an incredible 66 goals for his country.

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – €11.0m

Second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A goalscoring charts this season, Lukaku has also been devastating for his country over the past couple of years. Since September 2018, the Inter Milan striker has found the net 19 times in 16 appearances for Belgium – impressive numbers when assessing his Fantasy appeal.