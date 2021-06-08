EURO 2020 inside track: Switzerland

Group A fixtures

12/06: Wales vs Switzerland (Baku)

16/06: Italy vs Switzerland (Rome)

20/06: Switzerland vs Turkey (Baku)

Team profile



Every goal on Switzerland's road to EURO 2020

Coach: Vladimir Petković

Captain: Granit Xhaka

Nickname: Die Nati

How they qualified: Group D winners (W5 D2 L1 F19 A6)

EURO best: Round of 16 (2016)

Where they could play their knockout games



Round of 16: London﻿, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Seville or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final: London

Final: London

Final 26-man squad



Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo (PSV), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), ﻿Yann Sommer (Mönchengladbach)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Dortmund), Loris Benito (Bordeaux), Eray Cömert (Basel), Nico Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Jordan Lotomba (Nice), Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg), ﻿﻿Becir Omeragic (Zürich), Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino), Fabian Schär (Newcastle), ﻿Silvan Widmer (Basel)

Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool), Djibril Sow (Frankfurt), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Mönchengladbach), ﻿﻿Steven Zuber (Frankfurt)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Mönchengladbach), ﻿Mario Gavranović (Dinamo Zagreb), Admir Mehmedi (Wolfsburg), Haris Seferović (Benfica)

EURO 2016 highlights: Switzerland 1-1 Poland (4-5 pens)

UEFA.com Switzerland team reporter: Peter Birrer



This is my seventh EURO as a journalist and there have been some very emotional moments along the way – for example in 2008, when the captain and key striker Alex Frei was injured in the first match. Or in 2016, when Switzerland were only eliminated in the round of 16 via a penalty shoot-out against Poland.

How they play



Switzerland play neat, attacking football under Vladimir Petković. The coach relies on a three-man defence plus a midfield four, with Granit Xhaka in charge and Xherdan Shaqiri providing the creativity just behind the attack. One player who could come off the bench and be a breath of fresh air is 22-year-old Ruben Vargas.

Key player: Granit Xhaka



Not only the captain since Stephan Lichtsteiner's retirement, Xhaka is also the most-capped player in the squad with 94 appearances. The Arsenal midfielder is the dominant figure in the Swiss game, being the pacesetter and, for many, the brain of the team.

See how Switzerland made a winning start to EURO 2016

Coach: Vladimir Petković



Petković took over from Ottmar Hitzfeld in 2014 and has overseen 73 matches so far. The 57-year-old has led Switzerland to UEFA EURO 2016, the 2018 FIFA World Cup and now EURO 2020. Having met high expectations, his mission now is to make a breakthrough with this side by reaching a quarter-finals for the first time.

One to watch: Breel Embolo



Forward Embolo got a fresh start at Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019 after overcoming a spate of injuries. Powerful, versatile and blessed with great pace, the 24-year-old is a real handful.

Can they win it?



Xhaka says he has packed enough clothes for the duration of the tournament – so he believes Switzerland can go very far. Of course, they are not one of the favourites, but the team undoubtedly possesses the quality and talent to reach the latter rounds. The first thing on their minds, however, must be to get through the group stage.