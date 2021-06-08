EURO 2020 inside track: Sweden

Group E fixtures

14/06: Spain vs Sweden (Seville)

18/06: Sweden vs Slovakia (Saint Petersburg)

23/06: Sweden vs Poland (Saint Petersburg)

Team profile



Watch all Sweden's EURO 2020 qualifying goals

Coach: Janne Andersson

Captain: Andreas Granqvist

Nickname: Blågult (Blue-Yellow)

How they qualified: Group F runners-up (W6 D3 L1 F23 A9)

EURO best: semi-finalists (1992)

Where they could play their knockout games



Round of 16: Budapest, Seville, Copenhagen or Glasgow

Quarter-final: Saint Petersburg, Munich, Rome or Baku

Semi-final: London

Final: London

Final 26-man squad



Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson (København), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Gençlerbirliği), Robin Olsen (Everton)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Pierre Bengtsson (Vejle), Marcus Danielson (Dalian Yifang), Andreas Granqvist (Helsingborg), Filip Helander (Rangers), Pontus Jansson (Brentford), Emil Krafth (Newcastle United), Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United), Mikael Lustig (AIK)

Midfielders: Jens-Lys Cajuste (Midtjylland), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria), Emil Forsberg (Leipzig), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus), Sebastian Larsson (AIK), Kristoffer Olsson (Krasnodar), Robin Quaison (Mainz), Ken Sema (Watford), Mattias Svanberg (Bologna), Gustav Svensson (Guangzhou)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Krasnodar), Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad), Jordan Larsson (Spartak Moskva)

Sweden national anthem: EURO 92 semi-final

UEFA.com Italy team reporter: Sujay Dutt



This is my fourth EURO, following my debut in 2008. That tournament started with a bang, as Zlatan Ibrahimović set Sweden on course for a win against Greece, but two subsequent defeats sent the Blågult home early. My best EURO moment came in 1992 on home turf when, as a volunteer, I witnessed Tomas Brolin score Sweden's winner in a 2-1 triumph over England: a goal for the ages and a victory that took Sweden to the semis as Group 1 winners.

How they play



As usual, it’s 4-4-2 for Sweden. In attack, the shape can change, with left-sided midfielder Emil Forsberg as likely to appear in a central, playmaking role. On the right of midfield, Dejan Kulusevski can slot in as a third striker if he is selected. Regardless of how he sets up his players, Janne Andersson will demand tireless running.

Key player: Emil Forsberg



The Leipzig midfielder will shoulder much of the responsibility for Sweden’s attack. He is pacy, creative and has the kind of physique that means he is not easily pushed around. He also has a fine shot and is one of the team's best free-kick takers, along with Sebastian Larsson.

Sweden v Netherlands: The full EURO 2004 shoot-out

Andersson coached Norrköping to the domestic title in 2015 and has battled for fine results since taking charge of Sweden in 2016. A famous play-off win against Italy took his team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals. It was a success rooted in the coach's commitment to a strong work ethic.

One to watch: Kristoffer Olsson



Slight of frame, midfielder Olsson possesses a toolbox full of dribbles and smart passes that are as effective as they are easy on the eye. Brought to Arsenal at 16 by Arsène Wenger, he was 19 when he helped Sweden win the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Now 25, he is playing well at Krasnodar after a spell back in Sweden with AIK Solna.

Can they win it?



Sweden would not even rank among the top ten favourites, but this team combines traditional Swedish virtues of hard work with attacking flair, not least through a bunch of midfielders and forwards making their debuts at a major tournament. If they can get through the group stage, amazing things could happen.