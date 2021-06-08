EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: all the pre-tournament tips in one place

Still haven't picked your EURO 2020 Fantasy Football squad? Time's running out, but don't despair – UEFA.com has plenty of ideas to point you in the right direction.

EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: All you need to know

First, the basics: how many players in a squad? How much do you have to spend? And how do you score points? UEFA.com gives you all the key information.

Using your chips

A key element of the game is making transfers between matchdays. You get a certain number free ahead of each round of games, but there are two fantastic chips to help you maximise your scores; a Wildcard lets you make unlimited changes, still within the overall budget, while a Limitless Wildcard gives you the chance to pick a team for one matchday with no budget limits. Find out more.

Making transfers

With a host of Europe's top players to pick from, UEFA.com outlines some key transfer targets you might want to consider – and also some useful differentials who might help you steal a march on the competition.

Who makes your EURO 2020 Fantasy Football line-up?

Positional guide

Your Fantasy squad is made up of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards – but who should you pick in each position, and where should you invest the majority of your funds? UEFA.com has run the rule over the four categories:

Reporters' tips

With 24 teams involved in EURO 2020, that's a lot of Europe's top footballers you have to pick from. Luckily, UEFA.com's team of EURO reporters has rounded up the key figures in each side to help make your choice that little bit easier.

Squads to consider

Last, but by no means least, UEFA.com's statisticians have been hard at work putting together a mid-priced squad and a big-money team; you won't be able to afford to pick every player from the latter, but both should give you some useful pointers to select your own squad and take on your mates and Fantasy managers around the world.

Good luck!