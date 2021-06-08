EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: all the pre-tournament tips in one place
Tuesday 8 June 2021
With UEFA EURO 2020 kicking off on 11 June, UEFA.com rounds up all the pre-tournament tips to help Fantasy managers pick their 15-man squads.
Still haven't picked your EURO 2020 Fantasy Football squad? Time's running out, but don't despair – UEFA.com has plenty of ideas to point you in the right direction.Play EURO 2020 Fantasy Football
All you need to know
First, the basics: how many players in a squad? How much do you have to spend? And how do you score points? UEFA.com gives you all the key information.
Using your chips
A key element of the game is making transfers between matchdays. You get a certain number free ahead of each round of games, but there are two fantastic chips to help you maximise your scores; a Wildcard lets you make unlimited changes, still within the overall budget, while a Limitless Wildcard gives you the chance to pick a team for one matchday with no budget limits. Find out more.
Making transfers
With a host of Europe's top players to pick from, UEFA.com outlines some key transfer targets you might want to consider – and also some useful differentials who might help you steal a march on the competition.
Positional guide
Your Fantasy squad is made up of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards – but who should you pick in each position, and where should you invest the majority of your funds? UEFA.com has run the rule over the four categories:
Reporters' tips
With 24 teams involved in EURO 2020, that's a lot of Europe's top footballers you have to pick from. Luckily, UEFA.com's team of EURO reporters has rounded up the key figures in each side to help make your choice that little bit easier.
Squads to consider
Last, but by no means least, UEFA.com's statisticians have been hard at work putting together a mid-priced squad and a big-money team; you won't be able to afford to pick every player from the latter, but both should give you some useful pointers to select your own squad and take on your mates and Fantasy managers around the world.
Good luck!