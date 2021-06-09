UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Matchday 1: What the numbers say

Wednesday 9 June 2021

UEFA.com crunches the figures to find out which players are predicted to score heavily in the opening round of UEFA EURO 2020 fixtures.

Predicting which Fantasy players are going to perform on a given matchday is a difficult task. Through crunching the numbers, a projected points total for each player has been calculated. Goals, assists, clean sheets and the likelihood of playing are the main parameters used in our projections. Ahead of Matchday 1, UEFA.com crunches the numbers to find out which players are predicted to perform well.

As ever, check the latest team news and predicted line-ups before making your selection.

Pick your EURO 2020 Fantasy squad


GOALKEEPERS

PlayerPriceCountryOpponentsGamedayProjected points
Gianluigi Donnarumma€5.5mItalyTurkeyFriday 11 June6.5
Thibaut Courtois€6.0mBelgiumRussiaSaturday 12 June6.4
Rui Patrício€5.5mPortugalHungaryTuesday 15 June6.1
Wojciech Szczęsny€5.0mPolandSlovakiaMonday 14 June6.0
Kasper Schmeichel€5.0mDenmarkFinlandSaturday 12 June6.0
Meet the teams: Italy
Meet the teams: Italy

Italy's superb defensive record over the past couple of years is a major factor in why the algorithm favours Gianluigi Donnarumma over all other goalkeepers. Including their two warm-up friendlies, the Azzurri have kept eight consecutive clean sheets so Fantasy managers have understandably been targeting their defensive assets. Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, has also been given a strong chance of a clean sheet with Belgium having conceded just three goals over the course of qualifying.

Frugal Fantasy managers may be tempted by either Wojciech Szczęsny or Kasper Schmeichel – both of whom come in at a budget friendly €5.0m. Poland kept an impressive seven clean sheets in their ten qualification games while Denmark have kept their opposition out in six of their last eight competitive matches.

DEFENDERS

PlayerPriceCountryOpponentsGamedayProjected points
Alessandro Florenzi€6.0mItalyTurkeyFriday 11 June7.1
João Cancelo€6.0mPortugalHungaryTuesday 15 June7.0
Rúben Dias€6.0mPortugalHungaryTuesday 15 June7.0
Jason Denayer€4.5mBelgiumRussiaSaturday 12 June6.9
Jordi Alba€6.0mSpainSwedenMonday 14 June6.7
John Stones€5.5mEnglandCroatiaSunday 13 June6.6
Leonardo Bonucci€5.5mItalyTurkeyFriday 11 June6.5
Thomas Meunier€5.5mBelgiumRussiaSaturday 12 June6.5
Pau Torres€4.5mSpainSwedenMonday 14 June6.4
Andy Robertson€5.5mScotlandCzech RepublicMonday 14 June6.4
Highlights: Spain 0-0 Portugal
Highlights: Spain 0-0 Portugal

The defenders projected to perform well are a mix between those with strong potential for clean sheets and some more attack-minded options. The algorithm has selected two defenders each from Italy, Spain, Belgium and Portugal, with perhaps the most appealing of those being full-back/wing-back assets Alessandro Florenzi (Italy), João Cancelo (Portugal), Jordi Alba (Spain) and Thomas Meunier (Belgium). Each has the potential to make attacking contributions in their respective fixtures and therefore offer the prospect of double-figure point returns for Fantasy managers on Matchday 1.

Outside of those four teams, John Stones and Andy Robertson are fancied to perform well for England and Scotland respectively. Stones enters EURO 2020 off the back of an excellent season for Manchester City in which he found the net five times, while Robertson looks set to operate in a wing-back role at EURO 2020 and illustrated his attacking potential by recording an assist against the Netherlands in a recent warm-up friendly.

MIDFIELDERS

PlayerPriceCountryOpponentsGamedayProjected points
Ferran Torres€8.0mSpainSwedenMonday 14 June8.3
Lorenzo Insigne€8.5mItalyTurkeyFriday 11 June8.2
Serge Gnabry€9.5mGermanyFranceTuesday 15 June8.0
Christian Eriksen€9.0mDenmarkFinlandSaturday 12 June7.9
Tomáš Souček€6.5mCzech RepublicScotlandMonday 14 June7.6
Georginio Wijnaldum€8.0mNetherlandsUkraineSunday 13 June7.6
Bruno Fernandes€10.5mPortugalHungaryTuesday 15 June7.5
Mason Mount€7.0mEnglandCroatiaSunday 13 June7.2
Diogo Jota€8.5mPortugalHungaryTuesday 15 June7.1
Phil Foden€8.0mEnglandCroatiaSunday 13 June7.1
Meet the teams: Spain
Meet the teams: Spain

Having made a superb start to his international career, Ferran Torres is highly fancied in the projections as three-time European champions Spain kick off their EURO 2020 campaign against Sweden in Seville. Torres has scored five times in his last four competitive international appearances and is likely to form part of Luis Enrique's front three. That positional advantage is also the case for Italy's Lorenzo Insigne, who scored 19 Serie A goals for Napoli this season and is available as a midfielder in EURO 2020 Fantasy Football.

Despite a taxing opening fixture against current World Cup champions France on Matchday 1, Serge Gnabry has been given a strong chance of scoring Fantasy points for a Germany side that can never be underestimated. The Bayern man's scoring rate in national colours is highly impressive, with 16 goals in just 22 appearances.

There is plenty of competition in both the Portuguese and English attacking midfield ranks, but the algorithm has sided with Premier League quartet Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Mason Mount and Phil Foden for Matchday 1, while former Tottenham creator Christian Eriksen – Denmark's main assist threat – is a tasty differential option as he features in just 5% of teams at the time of writing.

FORWARDS

PlayerPriceCountryOpponentsGamedayProjected points
Romelu Lukaku€11.0mBelgiumRussiaSaturday 12 June9.2
Cristiano Ronaldo€12.0mPortugalHungaryTuesday 15 June8.7
Robert Lewandowski€11.5mPolandSlovakiaMonday 14 June8.5
Harry Kane€11.5mEnglandCroatiaSunday 13 June8.4
Memphis Depay€10.0mNetherlandsUkraineSunday 13 June8.1
Kylian Mbappé€12.0mFranceGermanyTuesday 15 June8.0
Ciro Immobile€10.0mItalyTurkeyFriday 11 June8.0
Burak Yılmaz€8.0mTurkeyItalyFriday 11 June7.8
Gerard Moreno€6.5mSpainSwedenMonday 14 June7.5
Teemu Pukki€7.0mFinlandDenmarkSaturday 12 June7.3
Highlights: Belgium 1-0 Croatia
Highlights: Belgium 1-0 Croatia

The list of forwards is loaded full of premium-priced assets, with Fantasy managers forced to fit just three strikers into their squads. Top of the pile according to the projections is Romelu Lukaku, who is a strong contender to finish as top scorer at EURO 2020. Lukaku was on target in Belgium's final warm-up friendly against Croatia, which took his tally for his country to a national record-extending 60 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé will also set you back a sizeable sum but could easily live up to their value if they hit form – and there is very little to choose between them when it comes to their projected points on Matchday 1.

As the tournament draws nearer, the slightly cheaper Memphis Depay and Ciro Immobile are proving increasingly popular among Fantasy managers. Dutchman Depay – who features in almost a fifth of all teams at present – is bang in form having scored 12 goals in his last 12 games for club and country, while Immobile has struck on his last three starts for Italy and prospective owners will have the security of ensuring he is in the starting XI for the opening fixture of EURO 2020.

If on the lookout for a more affordable options, then the prospects of Turkish striker Burak Yılmaz – another player potentially featuring on the opening day ﻿– are worth a closer look, while Gerard Moreno comes into the tournament following a fine season at Villarreal and Teemu Pukki will undoubtedly be Finland's biggest threat in front of goal.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 9 June 2021