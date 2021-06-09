Listen to the EURO 2020 Podcast

Brought to you by Qatar Airways, the EURO 2020 Podcast will be available after every EURO 2020 matchnight, with analysis from a panel of expert guests, plus exclusive interviews with the biggest stars at UEFA EURO 2020, as well as insight from a number of former EURO winners.

The first episode is already available, with Rob Daly and Chris Parrott joined by Lynsey Hooper to analyse all 24 teams at the final tournament. They hear from Raheem Sterling, Gareth Southgate, Gareth Bale, Steve Clarke and Paulo Sousa, while UEFA.com's Italy reporter Paolo Menicucci sets the tone ahead of the Azzurri's tournament opener against Turkey.

