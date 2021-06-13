EURO 2020 Fantasy Matchday 2 – Popular Picks

Ahead of Matchday 2, UEFA.com examines some highly fancied picks that are standing out as very popular choices amongst the EURO 2020 fantasy football community.

GOALKEEPERS

The most owned goalkeeper within EURO fantasy, Lukas Hradecky (€4.0m) rewarded all those managers putting their faith in the bargain-priced Finland custodian by securing not only a clean sheet, but also a penalty save on Matchday 1. This earned Hradecky a total of 13 EURO fantasy points, with six saves boosting his score further. The 31-year-old's ownership currently stands at 34% and that percentage is set to rise ahead of Matchday 2, in which Finland take on a Russian side who failed to find the net in their opening Group B game.

The opening match of EURO 2020 brought a comfortable 3-0 Italy victory over Turkey in Group A, the Azzurri's sixth successive clean sheet in competitive fixtures. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.5m) was rewarded with a score of six points, which will have pleased his substantial ownership given he is currently the second highest within EURO Fantasy. Switzerland awaits the Azzurri on Matchday 2 and the 29% of Fantasy managers that have Donnarumma in their team will be confident of another healthy points haul.

France's Hugo Lloris (€6.0m) is in the top ten owned goalkeepers from a EURO Fantasy perspective and is likely to court further interest ahead of Matchday 2. Whilst Didier Deschamps' side boasts numerous attacking talents, Les Bleus will no doubt expect to keep a clean sheet in their second Group F fixture against Hungary and therefore Lloris stands out as an ideal fantasy option.

Other popular choices: Thibaut Courtois (6.0m) Tim Krul (€4.5m), Manuel Neuer (€6.0m)

DEFENDERS

Following a hugely successful season for club side Villarreal, plenty of EURO Fantasy managers have been bringing in Spain's Pau Torres (€4.5m) and he is now the second-most owned defender in the game. His incredibly cheap price further adds to his appeal as Spain face Poland on the final day of Matchday 2 and Torres looks the perfect budget enabler to start on the bench and substitute into your side should any starting player within your squad have failed to pick up enough Fantasy points for your liking.

In full-back Andy Robertson (€5.5m), Scotland boast a defender who will be crucial to their attacking play on Matchday 2, with the Liverpool man set to be given license to roam forward at every opportunity against England on a large Wembley pitch. EURO Fantasy managers have seemingly latched on to this, with Robertson currently the sixth highest owned defensive asset. Whilst keeping a clean sheet will be a difficult task against the Three Lions, Robertson could be set to reward those who have brought him into their sides by picking up returns at the other end of the pitch.

It is a Portuguese defender who currently holds the title of the most owned EURO fantasy defender ahead of Matchday 2. Rúben Dias (€6.0m) was a key component of a strong Manchester City defence this past season and against Germany, Dias will have to be at his best to reward his vast ownership with a high points total. Whilst defensively strong, the 24-year-old will also pose a serious offensive threat from set pieces, adding to his Fantasy appeal on Matchday 2.

Other popular choices: Matthijs de Ligt (€5.5m) Jordi Alba (€6.0m)

MIDFIELDERS

Occupying a central attacking role within the England midfield Mason Mount (€7.0m) has attracted significant attention from a EURO Fantasy point of view, with the Chelsea star currently the third most popular asset among midfielders. Mount was entrusted from the start of Matchday 1 by Gareth Southgate and will be desperate to register at least one attacking return on Matchday 2 against fierce rivals Scotland.

With a current ownership percentage of 26%, Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m) presently sits alongside Mount within the top five most popular EURO Fantasy midfielders. Despite Portugal facing a difficult Matchday 2 assignment against Germany, Fernandes' huge influence on his country's offensive play gives him a great chance of getting on the scoresheet against Die Mannschaft, not to mention supplying potential assists to his team-mates, another route towards a strong Fantasy points return.

Despite being a midfielder known for his defensive abilities rather than his attacking exploits, N'Golo Kanté (€5.5m) is owned by almost half of the current EURO fantasy player base. A big reason for this is his extremely cheap price, making him an ideal budget enabler for those looking to bring in more expensive assets elsewhere. However, Kanté also offers a route into a formidable France midfield and with Les Bleus facing Hungary on the final day of action in Matchday 2, the tireless 30-year-old could prove a good bench option to bring on as a EURO Fantasy substitute, making him currently the second highest owned player in all positions.

Other popular choices: Phil Foden (8.0m) Joshua Kimmich (€6.0m) David Alaba (5.5m)

FORWARDS

If Belgium are to go deep in EURO 2020, they need their star forward in top form and Romelu Lukaku (€11.0m) did not let his country down on Matchday 1, scoring twice and picking up ten EURO Fantasy points in the Red Devils’ 3-0 win over Russia. Lukaku is the most popular Fantasy asset in any position and such a haul will have delighted the vast number of players who have Lukaku in their side. With 40 goals over the course of his last 38 appearance for Belgium, it will be a brave Fantasy manager who doesn’t own Lukaku on Matchday 2.

Currently sat within the top three highest owned forwards is France's Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m), and with Hungary as his opponents on Matchday 2, this is no surprise. Didier Deschamps will no doubt demand a strong performance from his offensive players here as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners look to make a statement in Group F and Mbappé will no doubt be at the forefront of any attacking moves. Owners of the 22-year-old will be expecting a significant Fantasy points return on Matchday 2 given the premium price paid to bring him into their squads.

Another forward who got off to an ideal start at EURO 2020 was Ciro Immobile (€10.0m). An ownership of 12% isn't particularly high but the Italy striker is presently ranked the seventh most popular forward in EURO Fantasy and following his goal and assist on Matchday 1, Immobile looks set to rise up that list heading into Matchday 2. Nine Fantasy points came Immobile's way for his contribution in the Azzurri's 3-0 beating of Turkey and with the Lazio forward the focal point of the Italian attack, those Fantasy football bosses bringing him into their side will be hoping for similar point returns on Matchday 2 against Switzerland.

Other popular choices: Harry Kane (11.5m) Cristiano Ronaldo Kimmich (€12.0m) Memphis Depay (10.0m)