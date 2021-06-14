UEFA EURO 2020 daily preview: What to look out for on Tuesday

The reigning world and European champions both enter the UEFA EURO 2020 fray on Tuesday.

We preview the Group F action as Portugal begin their title defence against Hungary and France meet Germany.

Rúben Dias: 'Teamwork key to Portugal success'

As ever with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo will dominate the headlines – the Juventus star is in line to be the first player to appear in five EURO finals and goes into EURO 2020 level with Michel Platini on nine goals in the tournament, and only five short of Ali Daei's all-time international record of 109. Hungary are likely to prove obdurate opponents, however; they're unbeaten in 11 matches and a 12th would equal their best run in the years since the Magical Magyars.

Ronaldo has his sights set on a wider target, however, telling EURO2020.com: "For me, more important is winning two EUROs. That would be really important. The team have been working very well; they are prepared and now we have the desire of starting on the right foot, to win the first game, fundamental in this competition. Five years later, the team is different, younger, with enormous potential and only the progress of the competition will tell us if it's better or worse than in 2016. Let's enjoy it."

Key stat: Hungary have never beaten Portugal in 13 previous meetings (D4 L9) – the only side they have faced ten or more times without winning.

Neuer keen Löw gets perfect swansong

Perhaps the plum tie of the opening round of matches at EURO 2020 is saved for last as 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France travel to face the side who preceded them as world champions, Germany. Les Bleus have won 16 of their last 20 matches, losing only one, and much of the attention will be focused on whether Didier Deschamps opts to field the returning Karim Benzema alongside Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé, although for all the excitement surrounding that trio, Didier Deschamps hasn't been neglecting the threat of Germany's forwards.

Like France's potentially lethal trio, Germany's attacking combination will attempt to pull defenders into places where they don't want to go. As Deschamps said: "The objective is to be effective in both boxes as that's where the game will be decided."

Germany coach Joachim Löw is equally aware of the difficulty posed by his opponents as he prepares for the start of the final tournament of his 15-year reign, explaining: "Both sides have dangerous attacks. You have to be focused every second and not take your eyes off any of them."

Key stat: France are unbeaten in five matches against Germany (W3 D2), since a 1-0 loss in the ﻿quarter-finals of Germany's triumphant campaign at the 2014 World Cup, Mats Hummels heading in the only goal.

