Who needs what to go through from EURO 2020 groups: qualifying rules, how many teams qualify, permutations and tiebreakers

The second set of UEFA EURO 2020 group games has begun and several teams could book their place in the round of 16 alongside Italy. We explain the permutations, rules and tiebreakers as the knockout bracket begins to take shape.

Through to round of 16 so far Belgium, Italy, Netherlands

The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16.

The permutations below are for information only; the official calculations will be made by UEFA after all group games finish according to articles 20 and 21 of the Regulations of the UEFA European Championship. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Group A

Sunday: Switzerland (1 point) vs Turkey (0), Italy (6) vs Wales (4)

Italy are through and will top the group if they avoid defeat.

Wales will be confirmed in the top two with a draw or if Switzerland fail to beat Turkey.

Switzerland can finish in the top two if they win and Wales lose – the teams will then be separated on goal difference – but will be eliminated if they lose.

Turkey cannot finish in the top two and must beat Switzerland to come third in the group.

Group B

Monday: Russia (3) vs Denmark (0), Finland (3) vs Belgium (6)

Belgium are through and will top the group with a draw.

Russia will be through with a win, or a draw if Finland fail to beat Belgium.

Finland will be through with a win, or a draw if Russia lose to Denmark.

Denmark can finish second if they beat Russia and Finland lose against Belgium, but it will all depend on the goals scored in these two matches.

Group C

Monday: North Macedonia (0) vs Netherlands (6), Ukraine (3) vs Austria (3)

Netherlands are through as group winners.

Ukraine will finish second with a win or draw.

Austria must beat Ukraine to finish second.

North Macedonia cannot finish in the top three.

Group D

Tuesday: Croatia (1) vs Scotland (1), Czech Republic (4) vs England (4)

Czech Republic will go through as group winners if they avoid defeat against England. They will finish second if they lose and Scotland beat Croatia. They will only finish third if they lose and Croatia win by enough to overtake them on overall goal difference.

England will go through if they draw or if Scotland do not win, and will finish top if they beat Czech Republic. They will only finish third if they lose and Scotland win by enough to overtake them on overall goal difference.

Croatia must win to stay in contention to be at least a best third-placed team, though they can still overtake Czech Republic for second place on overall goal difference.

Scotland must win to finish at least third, and can still overtake England for second place on overall goal difference.

Group E

Saturday: Spain (1) vs Poland (0)

Wednesday: Slovakia (3) vs Spain, Sweden (4) vs Poland

Spain cannot go through or be eliminated on Matchday 2.

Poland will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Spain.

Sweden will go through if they avoid defeat against Poland regardless of other results.

Slovakia will go through on Wednesday if they beat Spain regardless of other results.

Group F

Saturday: Hungary (0) vs France (3), Portugal (3) vs Germany (0)

Wednesday: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary

Portugal will be through if they beat Germany. They will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Hungary do not beat France.

France will be through if they beat Hungary. They will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Germany do not beat Portugal.

Germany will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Portugal and Hungary do not beat France.

Hungary will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to France and Germany do not beat Portugal.

Round of 16 ties



Saturday 26 June

2A vs 2B (18:00, Amsterdam)

1A vs 2C (21:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

Netherlands vs 3D/E/F (18:00, Budapest)

1B vs 3A/D/E/F (21:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

2D vs 2E (18:00, Copenhagen)

1F vs 3A/B/C (21:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

1D vs 2F (18:00, London)

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (21:00, Glasgow)

All times CET

How ties are broken within groups

If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:

a. higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams in question

b. superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question

c. higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question

d. if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to i) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal

e. superior goal difference in all group matches

f. higher number of goals scored in all group matches

g. higher number of wins in all group matches

h. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

i. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings

If two teams which have the same number of points and the same number of goals scored and conceded play their last group match against each other and are still equal at the end of that match, their final rankings are determined by kicks from the penalty mark, provided that no other teams within the group have the same number of points on completion of all group matches.

How the four best third-placed teams are decided

With reference to article 21.03, the results of the third-placed teams are compared based on their three group stage matches, according to the following criteria:

a. higher number of points

b. superior goal difference

c. higher number of goals scored

d. higher number of wins

e. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

f. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings

Once the four best third-placed teams have been determined, article 21.05 of the regulations explains which third-placed team plays in which tie.