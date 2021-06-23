Who went through from EURO 2020 groups

The UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 ties are set following the conclusion of the group stage.

Through to round of 16 Group winners: Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, England, Sweden, France

Group runners-up: Wales, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Spain, Germany

Best third-placed teams: Portugal, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Ukraine﻿﻿

The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams advanced to the round of 16.

Final standings

Fixtures and results

Group A

Complete: Italy (9 points, through), Wales (4, through), Switzerland (4, through), Turkey (0)

Switzerland went through as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Group B

Complete: Belgium (9, through), Denmark (3, through), Finland (3), Russia (3)

Finland were eliminated as they are not one of the four best third-placed teams.



Group C

Complete: Netherlands (9, through), Austria (6, through), Ukraine (3, through), North Macedonia (0)

Ukraine went through as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Group D

Complete: England (7, through), Croatia (4, through), Czech Republic (4, through), Scotland (1)

All Schick's goals so far

Czech Republic went through as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Group E

Complete: Sweden (7, through), Spain (5, through), Slovakia (3), Poland (1)

Slovakia were eliminated as they are not one of the four best third-placed teams.

Group F

Complete: France (5, through), Germany (4), Portugal (4, through), Hungary (2)

Top Scorer: Ronaldo's first three goals

Portugal went through as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Round of 16 ties



Saturday 26 June

Wales vs Denmark (18:00, Amsterdam)

Italy vs Austria (21:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

Netherlands vs Czech Republic (18:00, Budapest)

Belgium vs Portugal (21:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

Croatia vs Spain (18:00, Copenhagen)

France vs Switzerland (21:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

England vs Germany (18:00, London)

Sweden vs Ukraine (21:00, Glasgow)

All times CET

How ties were broken within groups

If two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the final tournament group stage, the following criteria are applied, in the order given, to determine their rankings:

a. higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams in question

b. superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question

c. higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question

d. if, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to i) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal

e. superior goal difference in all group matches

f. higher number of goals scored in all group matches

g. higher number of wins in all group matches

h. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

i. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings

If two teams which have the same number of points and the same number of goals scored and conceded play their last group match against each other and are still equal at the end of that match, their final rankings are determined by kicks from the penalty mark, provided that no other teams within the group have the same number of points on completion of all group matches.

How the four best third-placed teams are decided

With reference to article 21.03, the results of the third-placed teams are compared based on their three group stage matches, according to the following criteria:

a. higher number of points

b. superior goal difference

c. higher number of goals scored

d. higher number of wins

e. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

f. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings

Once the four best third-placed teams were determined, article 21.05 of the regulations explains which third-placed team plays in which tie.