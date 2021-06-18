EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Matchday 3 – Differential Picks

Ahead of Matchday 3, UEFA.com runs through a number of differential assets who could make a big splash as the group action intensifies.

GOALKEEPERS

After keeping a clean sheet and accruing six points on Matchday 1 against Croatia, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (€5.5m) showed his Fantasy credentials and looks in a good position to record another shut-out against Czech Republic on Matchday 3. With Pickford a slightly cheaper asset compared with the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Hugo Lloris and Manuel Neuer, those seeking a differential goalkeeper are expected to turn their attentions his way.

Spain head coach Luis Enrique selected Unai Simón (€5.0m) over David de Gea against Sweden on Matchday 1 and Simón repaid that faith with a clean sheet, although the match ultimately ended in frustration for Spain who had to settle for a 0-0 draw. Due to the uncertainty regarding who would be Spain's No1 at UEFA EURO 2020, Simón's ownership currently stands at just 2% and yet the 24-year-old shot-stopper has a great chance of at least equalling the six Fantasy points he gained in Spain's first game by posting another clean sheet against Slovakia on Matchday 3.

It was an outstanding rearguard performance from Sweden to keep Spain at bay on Matchday 1, with goalkeeper Robin Olsen (€5.0m) playing a key part in ensuring that Janne Andersson's side were able to hold out for a point. Like Simon, Olsen's ownership presently sits at 2%, underlying his credentials as an enticing differential pick among keepers expected to feature on Matchday 3.

Other differential choices: Yann Sommer (€5.0m), Tomáš Vaclík (€5.0m), Georgiy Bushchan (€4.5m)

DEFENDERS

Beaten 1-0 by France in their Group F opener, Germany will be under pressure to overcome Hungary on Matchday 3. Wing-back Robin Gosens (€5.0m) has been deployed in his favoured position from the start by German coach Joachim Löw, where he not only provides defensive stability but also supplies a huge attacking threat down the left. Gosens racked up 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions for Atalanta in 2020/21 and such offensive prowess makes him capable of a decent points' haul on Matchday 3.

While Portugal defender Raphaël Guerreiro (€6.6m) is an expensive EURO Fantasy asset to own, his attacking potential makes him arguably worth the investment. Guerreiro's goal on Matchday 1 against Hungary was an indication of the danger he poses going forward, building on his six goals and 11 assists on all fronts for Borussia Dortmund this season. Despite a tricky Matchday 3 encounter with 2018 world champions France, Guerreiro is one of those EURO Fantasy assets who could probably be deemed fixture proof due to his attacking talents and so represents a potentially high-risk, high-reward selection.

Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) has put in two fantastic attacking displays for the Netherlands from his position at right wing-back. Dumfries got the winner for Frank de Boer's men in their 3-2 victory over Ukraine on Matchday 1 and backed that up with another strike against Austria on Matchday 2. Dumfries also won a penalty and his excellent showing was topped off with a clean sheet, taking his Fantasy score from that game alone to 14 points. Dumfries was the first player in any position to break through the 20-point mark heading into Matchday 3, and although he can still be classed as a differential based on his ownership, that is unlikely to last long.

Other differential choices: Aymeric Laporte (€6.0m), Toby Alderweireld (€5.5m), Ricardo Rodríguez (€5.5m)

MIDFIELDERS

With Belgium 1-0 down at half-time against Denmark on Matchday 2, the introduction of Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) from the bench changed the game, with the Red Devils' playmaker central to all of Belgium's attacks. After setting up the equaliser, De Bruyne went on to hit the winner with a fantastic left-footed effort from outside the box, sending Belgium through to the knockout stage. With ten﻿ points accumulated in just one half of football, the Manchester City star showcased his Fantasy prowess. Now ﻿likely to be afforded his first start of EURO 2020 on Matchday 3 against Finland, the 29-year-old could be a huge boon to Fantasy managers.

Croatia will know that victory over Scotland could prove decisive in terms of knockout qualification and are therefore likely to adopt an attacking approach. From a Fantasy point of view, this may bode well for the limited ownership of Ivan Perišić (€8.5m), who is such a huge part of Zlatko Dalić's side going forward. Perišić equalised against the Czech Republic on Matchday 2 and the midfielder stands a fair chance of a healthy points' total.

England attacking midfielder Raheem Sterling (€9.5m) has already opened his account at EURO 2020 and despite plentiful attacking options at the disposal of Gareth Southgate, the England manager clearly sees Sterling as a key member of his starting XI. England host the Czech Republic ﻿at Wembley on Matchday 3 and the last time these teams met in London, back in March 2019, Sterling bagged a hat-trick in a 5-0 England win. With that in mind, the speedy wide man represents an excellent differential pick for those EURO Fantasy managers who have funds to spare.

Other differential choices: Eden Hazard (€10.0m), Serge Gnabry (€9.5m), Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m)

FORWARDS

Poland suffered a tough start to EURO 2020 after being beaten by Slovakia and may well require three points against Sweden on Matchday 3 to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the knockouts. Therefore, the stage could be set for captain Robert Lewandowski (€11.5m) to step up when his country needs him the most. With the stakes high on Matchday 3, the priority for boss Paulo Sousa will be finding a way to furnish Lewandowski with the sort of service that has helped the 32-year-old rack up at least 40 goals for Bayern München in each of the last six seasons.

Alongside Lewandowski is another Bayern forward who could prove a shrewd differential choice for Matchday 3. After having been recalled to Germany's squad for EURO 2020, Thomas Müller (€9.0m) may have a significant role to play in their Group F encounter with Hungary on Matchday 3. Goal difference could come into the equation when determining who qualifies for the knockout phase, so Germany will be aiming for a big win, which would suit Müller perfectly.

With Poland expected to push bodies forward in an attempt to support Lewandowski on Matchday 3, this could in turn work to Sweden's benefit as their attacking players are allowed more space inside the opposition half. Accordingly, those Fantasy managers hunting for a cheaper differential forward on Matchday 3 could do far worse than bring in Sweden's Alexander Isak (€8.0m). The 21-year-old looks a star of the future and his 17 Liga goals for Real Sociedad in 2020/21 are a clear indication of his quality in front of goal.

Other differential choices: Karim Benzema (€10.0m), Burak Yılmaz (€8.0m), Martin Braithwaite (€7.5m)