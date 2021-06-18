EURO 2020 Fantasy Matchday 3 – Limitless Squad

For those Fantasy managers considering pulling the trigger on the Limitless chip for Matchday 3, UEFA.com proposes a potential high-value squad.

Assets from Italy, Germany, Spain and Belgium all feature prominently in the suggested Matchday 3 Limitless squad, while Ukraine, Portugal and Poland are also represented.

Neuer keen Löw leaves on a high

Goalkeepers

Italy's incredible defensive statistics, both in the lead-up to EURO 2020 and in the tournament itself, means that Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.5m) is a natural selection in any Limitless squad. Assuming he starts in the Azzurri's final group game against Wales, the Milan goalkeeper will be aiming to help his country record an 11th consecutive clean sheet.

If Italy do concede, then pinning your hopes on German veteran Manuel Neuer (€6.0m) looks worthwhile, with Joachim Löw's outfit looking to secure progression to the round of 16 when they face Hungary on the final day of Matchday 3.

Alba's stunning Spain strike in 2012 final

Defenders

There will definitely be plenty to play for on Matchday 3 for Germany, hence the inclusion of Robin Gosens (€5.0m) in the defence. An easy trap to fall into when using the Limitless chip is to automatically select the most expensive option, but Gosens' attacking potential – having scored 12 goals for Atalanta in the 2020/21 season – means the wing-back is worthy of his spot.

Two spots are reserved for Spanish defenders, with the attack-minded Jordi Alba (€6.0m) and calming presence of Aymeric Laporte (€6.0m) slotting into the back line. Alba's attacking threat down the left-hand side makes him an easy choice while Manchester City centre-back Laporte has marked his first two appearances for Spain with a clean sheet in each.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.0m) deputised for Alessandro Florenzi at right-back against Switzerland and could do so again if the latter fails to recover from injury in time for Matchday 3. Fantasy managers will benefit from seeing the team sheets here, with Leonardo Spinazzola another option if the left-back starts for a third straight game. Rounding off the defence is Belgium's marauding wing-back Thomas Meunier (€5.6m), who could well be in-line for another start given Timothy Castagne's ongoing absence.

Skill of the Day: Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard (Belgium)

Midfielders

Although Belgium have secured their passage to the round of 16, head coach Roberto Martínez will be keen for Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) and Eden Hazard (€10.0m) to get more minutes under their belt against Finland, so Fantasy managers armed with the Limitless chip will be tempted by the talented pair. De Bruyne has already displayed his talents in just 45 minutes of football on Matchday 2 and Hazard will be keen to have a similar impact ahead of the knockout stage.

Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m) has shone at EURO 2020 with goals in both of Ukraine's matches to date, while an additional assist has taken his Fantasy tally to an impressive 18 points. It is all to play for in Group C heading into Matchday 3 and further Fantasy returns against Austria would not be surprising on current form.

Two players who are yet get off the mark at EURO 2020 – at the time of writing at least – are Germany's Serge Gnabry (€9.5m) and Ferran Torres (€8.0m) of Spain, but the pair have the potential to be the difference makers for their respective sides. Both have scored hat-tricks at international level in their careers, and Fantasy owners will be hoping they bring some of that explosiveness to their Matchday 3 fixtures against Hungary and Slovakia respectively.

Star of the Match: Ronaldo highlights

Forwards

Perhaps the most difficult position to get right for Limitless users on Matchday 3 is the forward line, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding team sheets. It is partly for that reason that Robert Lewandowski (€11.5m) gets a spot, as Poland are likely to need a positive result when they face Sweden on the final day of the group stage. The striker is the talisman for his country and could well have a say in Poland's EURO 2020 destiny.

One player who would always be backed, regardless of opponents, is Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.1m), who became the outright all-time leading goalscorer in EURO finals with his two goals against Hungary on Matchday 1. The Portuguese superstar thrives on the big occasion and all eyes will be on the potential group decider against world champions France.

Should Ciro Immobile (€10.0m), who has contributed three attacking returns in two matches so far, be included in the starting line-up for Italy's concluding Group A contest with Wales, then he surely has to be included in a Limitless squad. Failing that, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, Memphis Depay and Roman Yaremchuk – the latter perhaps the safest choice in terms of starts – should all be strongly considered.