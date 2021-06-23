EURO 2020 best third-placed teams confirmed: Portugal, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Ukraine

While the top two in each UEFA EURO 2020 group were guaranteed a berth in the round of 16, only the four best third-placed teams join them in advancing.

Through as a best third-placed team Portugal, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Ukraine



The third-placed teams in each group

Group A: complete

Switzerland: 4 points, -1 goal difference, 4 goals scored, 1 win (through)

Group B: complete

Finland: 3, -2, 1, 1 (eliminated)



Group C: complete

Ukraine: 3, -1, 4, 1 (through)



Group D: complete

Czech Republic: 4, +1, 3, 1 (through)



Group E: complete

Slovakia: 3, -5, 2, 1 (eliminated)



Group F

Portugal: 4, +1, 7, 1 (through)



How the four best third-placed teams are decided

With reference to article 21.03, the results of the third-placed teams are compared based on their three group stage matches, according to the following criteria:

a. higher number of points

b. superior goal difference

c. higher number of goals scored

d. higher number of wins

e. lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

f. position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings

Once the four best third-placed teams have been determined, article 21.05 of the regulations explains which third-placed team plays in which tie. Only after all four sides are known could the allocation to each round of 16 match be made.



Which round of 16 tie does each third-place qualifier advance to?

Saturday 26 June

Wales vs Denmark (18:00, Amsterdam)

Italy vs Austria (21:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

Netherlands vs Czech Republic (18:00, Budapest)

Belgium vs Portugal (21:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

Croatia vs Spain (18:00, Copenhagen)

France vs Switzerland (21:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

England vs Germany (18:00, London)

Sweden vs Ukraine (21:00, Glasgow)

All times CET