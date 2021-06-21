UEFA EURO 2020 daily preview: What to look out for on Tuesday

UEFA EURO 2020 Group D is decided on Tuesday night.

We preview the action as the Czech Republic play England and Croatia take on Scotland.

England's Rice: 'We need to improve'

A point apiece at Wembley would make sure of a top-two finish for both teams, but victory will still be the target – particularly for England, who must prevail to win the group and stay in London for the round of 16. They will also want to build some momentum: despite 14 clean sheets in their last 18 games, England have managed to score just three goals in four matches since coming together at the start of the month.

Manager Gareth Southgate has reiterated his faith in captain and key forward Harry Kane, who was on target when Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win against the Czech Republic at Wembley during qualifying in March 2019. "After the defeat, we looked in the mirror," says Czech winger Lukáš Masopust of that match. "It was kind of a turning point." Indeed, they then overcame the Three Lions 2-1 at home, boosting confidence for this encounter.

Key stat: The Czech Republic's away record against England is D1 L2. Including their results as Czechoslovakia, they have never beaten England on English soil, drawing only two of their eight contests.

Robertson: 'Scotland should have won'

After their impressive draw with England, can Scotland return home, win and potentially do something they have never managed in ten previous major tournaments – get past the group stage? Scotland can still finish second on goal difference if England lose, as can Croatia if they win and the Czechs are defeated, though both will hope that four points is at least enough to finish as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The omens are not entirely positive for Croatia. On all five previous occasions when they have gone into their last group match at a major finals needing to win, they have come up short. Just as well, then, that they have only been looking ahead since their 1-1 draw with the Czechs. "It's unnecessary to think about the past," says forward Bruno Petković. "All we do now is to prepare ourselves physically and tactically for this match."

Key stat: Scotland are unbeaten in their five previous matches against Croatia, winning two and drawing three.

