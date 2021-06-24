EURO 2020 review: Poland

This was certainly less than Poland had hoped for, the goals of Robert Lewandowski proving not enough to paper over the cracks of a shaky back line.

What were the positives?

Lewandowski showed his class with three goals, in the process becoming Poland's all-time leading scorer at EURO final tournaments. Kacper Kozłowski's record breaking appearance – aged just 17 years and 246 days – was also a moment to savour.

Tournament highlight

Poland secured a draw with Spain on Matchday 2 Getty Images

The 1-1 draw with Spain. It was well worth the trip from Saint Petersburg to Seville to watch Poland play with such passion, heart and soul. They gave 110% against such illustrious opponents. It's a night that will live forever in my memory.

What the future holds

Although results have been disappointing, Poland have a base to build on. Lewandowski will be at his peak for some time yet, while other leaders such as Piotr Zieliński and Wojciech Szczęsny also still have time on their hands. Then there are exciting youngsters such as Kozłowski and Kamil Jóźwiak. This team can still make a mark at major tournaments.

Prediction for the rest of EURO 2020

My prediction remains the same – France to lift the trophy. It's great to see Cristiano Ronaldo still flourishing, too, proving that age is just a number. I expect the knockout stage to be even better than the group stage.