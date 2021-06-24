EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Round of 16 popular picks

Ahead of Matchday 4 and the first round of knockout matches, UEFA.com examines a number of players that are fast emerging as highly sought-after assets amongst the EURO 2020 Fantasy community.

GOALKEEPERS

With a perfect record of three clean sheets from three Group A fixtures, it is no surprise that Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.6m) is comfortably the most popular goalkeeping asset of the 16 teams remaining in the tournament. The Azzurri have not conceded a goal in over 1,000 minutes of football, keeping a clean sheet in each of their last 11 matches.

A hard-fought win for Belgium against Finland on Matchday 3 brought a second shut-out from their three matches in Group B. Those two clean sheets have helped Thibaut Courtois (€6.1m) accumulate a total of 15 Fantasy points so far for his high ownership. The Red Devils’ keeper remains a hugely popular selection heading into Matchday 4 despite a tough tie against Portugal, where a clean sheet will be much harder to come by. However, this could lead to Courtois gaining further points through saves as he is expected to be busy against EURO top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Whilst Denmark have failed to keep a clean sheet at EURO 2020 so far, that has not stopped Fantasy managers from continuing to select Kasper Schmeichel (€5.0m). The Danish keeper has so far accrued just five points, although Denmark conceded just one in two of their three group games, which suggests that a clean sheet may not be far away. They face Wales on Matchday 4, who failed to find the net in their most recent match against Italy and with a close contest expected, a Schmeichel clean sheet and a much higher Fantasy score may be in the offing.

Other popular choices: Manuel Neuer (€6.0m), Hugo Lloris (€6.1m)

DEFENDERS

After an outstanding group stage showing from an attacking perspective in particular, it is no surprise to see Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries (€5.6m) so highly courted. The right wing-back is currently the highest scoring Fantasy defender in the game having racked up 22 points from his three fixtures so far, with 21 of those coming in the opening two matches. Owners of Dumfries were unlucky on Matchday 3 as he was replaced at half-time, but that is unlikely to be the case again as we approach the business end of the tournament.

Pau Torres (€4.6m) has also proven a popular selection, largely due to his generous price tag which potentially offers a cheap route into a strong Spain defence that conceded just one goal over the course of the first three matchdays. However, it is important to note that after starting Spain's opening two group matches, Torres was left on the bench for Matchday 3. After coming on as a substitute, the defender managed to provide an assist, although it remains to be seen whether he will be reinstated to the starting line-up for what is expected to be a tight round of 16 encounter against Croatia. Owners of Torres will be quietly confident of a clean sheet, providing he is indeed named among the starters.

Belgium's Roberto Martínez gave Thomas Meunier (€5.7m) a rest on Matchday 3, bringing him off the bench for just the final 15 minutes of their 2-0 victory over Finland. However, the right wing-back is expected to take his place back in the starting line-up as the Red Devils take on Portugal in what could be an enthralling round of 16 contest. Meunier has impressed with his attacking prowess and recorded both a goal and an assist on Matchday 1, and against a side who have conceded six goals over the course of their last two fixtures, Meunier could be afforded further joy going forward.

Other popular choices: Rúben Dias (€6.0m), Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.6m), Robin Gosens (€5.2m)

MIDFIELDERS

On Matchday 3 the Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum (€8.1m) once again underlined the attacking potential that has made him a popular asset within the Fantasy community. The Dutch midfielder scored twice in his side’s 3-0 triumph against North Macedonia, taking his goal tally at EURO 2020 to three. Wijnaldum is currently the joint highest Fantasy scorer among midfielders with 23 points following the group stage, and his late runs into the box from midfield could well means his ownership profits once again on Matchday 4.

Despite having failed to find the net so far at EURO 2020, that has not deterred many from fielding Germany's Joshua Kimmich (€6.2m). Although listed as a midfielder, Kimmich has been fielded largely as a right wing-back, but has still been heavily involved from an attacking point of view, gaining two assists and eight points ﻿in Germany’s 4-2 win against Portugal on Matchday 2.

After missing Matchday 1 through injury, Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (€10.6m) has spent the last two games making up for lost time. After coming off the bench on Matchday 2 to supply both an assist and the winning goal to help the Red Devils come from behind to beat Denmark, De Bruyne followed that up with an assist in his first start at EURO 2020 on Matchday 3. Having racked up 16 points over the course of his last two appearances, there is no doubt that the Belgian playmaker is amongst the most enticing assets in the competition.

Other popular choices: N’Golo Kante (€5.5m), Lorenzo Insigne (€8.6m), Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m)

FORWARDS

Not content with breaking just one record during EURO 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.2m) has written his name in the history books once again. His two goals in Portugal’s 2-2 draw with France on Matchday 3 meant he equalled the all-time men's international scoring record held by Iran’s Ali Daei. The UEFA European Championship's leading scorer has now managed an incredible 109 goals for his country and will no doubt be looking to break that record outright in the round of 16. Ronaldo's five goals and one assist over the course of Portugal’s three Group F fixtures brought him a total of 29 Fantasy points, comfortably the highest score among any player in the competition. It goes without saying that the Juventus frontman will be among the highest owned players heading into the knockout phase.

However, despite his brilliant form, Ronaldo is not the most popular Fantasy forward. That honour falls to Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (€11.2m), who is presently owned by more than half of the entire player base. After suffering frustration on Matchday 2, Lukaku’s vast ownership was rewarded on Matchday 3 as the 28-year-old got back on the scoring trail, netting his third goal of the tournament against Finland. Lukaku and Ronaldo are set to lock horns on Matchday 4 in a match that will have major ramifications for Fantasy managers, with one of these highly-owned forwards set to be eliminated from the competition.

After a slow start to EURO 2020 and a frustrating blank on Matchday 1, Memphis Depay (€10.1m) has since gone from strength to strength, playing a starring role over the course of Netherlands' last two Group C games. Two goals and two assists have helped Depay accrue 18 points across the last two matchdays and this form hasn't gone unnoticed by Fantasy managers, with Depay attracting widespread interest ahead of Matchday 4. With a current score of 20 points, Depay sits within the top three highest scoring Fantasy forwards and as the spearhead of an extremely potent Dutch attack, his ownership percentage only looks set to increase.

Other popular choices: Kylian Mbappé (€12.0m), Harry Kane (€11.5m), Ciro Immobile (€10.1m)