UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO 2020 review: Austria

Saturday 26 June 2021 by Jordan Maciel

Austria team reporter Jordan Maciel celebrates a squad that went deeper than before at a EURO, and nearly further still.

Austria came close to a round of 16 upset at Wembley
Austria came close to a round of 16 upset at Wembley POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Austria head home with their heads held high following an historic campaign. Not only did they celebrate their maiden EURO finals win, they also reached the knockout stage for the first time, where they truly came of age.

Despite the 2-1 round of 16 loss to Italy after extra time at Wembley, their courageous performance had fans dreaming of the impossible and restored faith in the national team.

What were the positives?

Alaba on historic Austria win
Alaba on historic Austria win

Coach Franco Foda has been criticised in the past for his rigid approach, but his tactical tweaking paid dividends at UEFA EURO 2020. The decision to play David Alaba in central defence against North Macedonia, followed by the more aggressive approach against Ukraine and the introduction of Florian Grillitsch to the midfield, all paid dividends.

Tournament highlight

After a tough group and nervy 90 minutes against Ukraine, watching the euphoric celebrations between Austria players and fans in Bucharest after reaching the round of 16 is one of those special football moments that will live long in the memory. That's what it's all about.

What the future holds

Grillitsch stars against Ukraine
Grillitsch stars against Ukraine

Austria's successful EURO campaign should give them the confidence to get back on track after a bumpy start to FIFA World Cup qualification. It will have been 24 years since their last appearance on the world stage by the time the tournament kicks off next November – there’s no reason for a team this good not to be there.

Predictions for the rest of EURO 2020

Germany will beat England again, Denmark will reach the semis and Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to break records. As far as the competition winners are concerned, I see only one team: Roberto Mancini's indestructible Italy.

Download the EURO app
© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 26 June 2021

Related Items

Who's through?
23/06/2021
Live

Who's through?

See how the round of 16 contenders made it through the group stage.
EURO2020.com reporter predictions
10/06/2021
Live

EURO2020.com reporter predictions

France emerged as overwhelming favourites after we asked our team reporters for their pre-tournament predictions.
Shaqiri shines as Swiss win
20/06/2021
Live

Shaqiri shines as Swiss win

Xherdan Shaqiri scored two fine goals to leave Switzerland well placed to advance.
Turkey: all their EURO records and stats
20/06/2021
Live

Turkey: all their EURO records and stats

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more.GENERAL
Wales delight in win
16/06/2021
Live

Wales delight in win

Gareth Bale set up both Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts as Wales beat Turkey 2-0.
Italy too strong for Turkey
11/06/2021
Live

Italy too strong for Turkey

The Azzurri put down a marker in the opening game of EURO 2020 with a record win in Rome.
EURO 2020 inside track: Turkey
08/06/2021
Live

EURO 2020 inside track: Turkey

UEFA.com reporter Görkem Kırgız talks tactics, key players, and EURO 2008 comebacks.
TV channels and live streams
26/06/2021
Live

TV channels and live streams

See where you can watch the UEFA EURO 2020 matches where you are.
Who's through?
23/06/2021
Live

Who's through?

See how the round of 16 contenders made it through the group stage.