Extra time and penalty shoot-outs: the EURO 2020 rules

The following extracts are from the official regulations of the UEFA European Football Championship.

Extra time

• If there is no winner at the end of normal playing time in the play-offs and final tournament knockout matches, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If there is still no winner after extra time, kicks from the penalty mark are required.

• If extra time is required, there is a five-minute break between the end of normal time and the start of extra time. As a rule, the players remain on the field of play during this five-minute break, at the discretion of the referee.

Penalties

• Kicks from the penalty mark are taken in accordance with the procedure laid down in the IFAB Laws of the Game.

• The referee decides which goal will be used for the kicks:

a. If either goal could be used for the kicks, then, in the presence of the two captains, the referee tosses a coin to decide which goal will be used.

b. For reasons of safety/security, state of the field of play, lighting or other similar reasons, the referee may decide which goal will be used without tossing a coin. Such decisions are final and require no justification.

• To ensure that the procedure is strictly observed, the referee is assisted by his team, who also note down the numbers of the players on each team who have taken kicks from the penalty mark.

• If through the fault of a team, the taking of kicks from the penalty mark cannot be completed, the provisions of Article 30 apply.

Extra substitute

• Up to a maximum of five of the substitutes listed on each team's match sheet may take part in a match. Exceptionally, a sixth substitute listed on the match sheet may take part exclusively during extra time.

• Each team may use a maximum of three stoppages in play to make substitutions (one additional stoppage in extra time can be used). Substitutions made during half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time do not reduce the number of stoppages in play that can be used. A player who has been substituted may take no further part in the match.