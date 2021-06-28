UEFA EURO 2020 daily preview: What to look out for on Tuesday

The UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 concludes with England and Germany renewing their rivalry before Sweden tackle Ukraine for the last quarter-final place.

We preview Tuesday's knockout games in London and Glasgow.

Wembley Stadium provides the stage as two title contenders jostle for a berth in the last eight.

If defences win championships then England can be in confident mood, having kept three clean sheets en route to topping Group D. Goals have been in similarly short supply at the other end of the pitch, however, with Raheem Sterling responsible for both his side's efforts so far in the wins against Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Germany's results have been considerably more mixed. An opening loss to France was followed up by a swashbuckling 4-2 victory against Portugal, before Die Mannschaft needed a late Leon Goretzka equaliser against Hungary on Matchday 3 to reach this stage. Boasting a reputation as a tournament team, can they get the better of their old foes once again?

Key stat: Germany are unbeaten in their last seven games against England at Wembley (W5 D2); they have not lost there since succumbing 2-0 in a March 1975 friendly. Their last competitive defeat at the stadium was the 1966 FIFA World Cup final.

Ukraine vs Sweden: EURO 2012 flashback

As tournament dark horses go, look no further than these two ahead of their encounter in Glasgow.

Sweden turned heads with their opening draw against Spain, and they underlined their quality by defeating Slovakia and Poland to go through as Group E winners. Among the only unbeaten teams left in the tournament, the Scandinavians are well-organised at the back and dangerous up front, spearheaded by three-goal forward Emil Forsberg.

Ukraine have a couple of high achievers in attack too, with Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko each plundering two goals. Andriy Shevchenko's side squeezed through as one of the best third-placed teams following two defeats and one win in Group C, but their eye-catching – if ultimately unsuccessful – fightback against the Netherlands showed that they can be a real handful on their day.

Key stat: Sweden are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in 2021, the only draw in that sequence having come in their opening EURO 2020 fixture against Spain.