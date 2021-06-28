UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Steffen Freund: England are a force to be reckoned with at Wembley

Monday 28 June 2021 by Steffen Freund

In his latest column on UEFA EURO 2020, Steffen Freund talks Wembley and why another penalty shoot-out could be looming between England and Germany.

Steffen Freund (No4) knows all about England vs Germany EURO showdowns
Steffen Freund (No4) knows all about England vs Germany EURO showdowns Getty Images

Ahead of the final group game, I was feeling pretty confident that a lot would have to happen for Germany to be knocked out by Hungary – and it wasn't far from becoming a reality! You can always go 1-0 down in football, but I hadn't anticipated Germany conceding again immediately after making it 1-1 to give us a nail-biting finish.

We certainly didn't look at our best against Hungary, but I still saw a number of positives. Joachim Löw made a lot right calls when Germany had to take risks to get the goal they needed, particularly making the switch to a back four and freeing up Joshua Kimmich to play in the centre of the park.

England vs Germany: preview


So, now Wembley awaits – a stadium every footballer wants to have played at once in their career. I got to have that experience in the 1996 semi-finals. I had goosebumps for 120 minutes straight. It was incredibly emotional and special, although it carries some painful memories too as I tore my cruciate ligament shortly before the end of the match.

EURO '96 semi-final highlights: England vs Germany
EURO '96 semi-final highlights: England vs Germany

The new stadium of course cannot be compared with the old one, but Wembley is quite simply Wembley. Even if it won't be completely full, the atmosphere will still give the players a boost. England are a force to be reckoned with at Wembley too – it's something very special to play against them there.

While it's true that England have struggled to beat Germany at home over the years, the fact still remains that they're the side with home advantage and will be roared on by the Three Lions' fans. They also haven't conceded a goal yet and so there is an air of real stability about them.

They appear to be gelling well in defence and have a good balance too. It's incredibly difficult to create goalscoring opportunities against them, but there is a lot of room for improvement going forward. Harry Kane, in particular, is yet to produce his best, although there were some promising signs from him against the Czech Republic. Germany will have to keep a close eye on him, as he could burst into life at any given moment.

Thomas Müller's return has pleased Steffen Freund
Thomas Müller's return has pleased Steffen FreundAFP via Getty Images

The good news for Germany is that Thomas Müller has recovered from his knee problem. He is extremely important for the team; he just adds that little bit of stability and leadership, because he is the one barking instructions in those critical phases. Müller alone doesn't solve all of Germany's problems, but we need him as part of that spine, together with Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Joshua Kimmich, which is vital for Germany!

Both teams are attack minded, so I am anticipating a good game and a real footballing spectacle. I'm convinced that Germany will make it to the quarter-finals, but I just have this gut feeling that it could come down to a penalty shoot-out once again…

If you look at the bracket too, the winner of this duel has every chance of making it all the way to the final, as the big favourites France, Italy and Belgium are all on the other side of the draw.

Download the EURO app
© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 June 2021

Related Items

Gosens' star ascending
23/06/2021
Live

Gosens' star ascending

The no-nonsense Atalanta wing-back is charming Germany on the pitch, and in front of the camera.
England vs Germany preview
28/06/2021
Live

England vs Germany preview

Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, facts and stats.
England vs Germany facts
25/06/2021
Live

England vs Germany facts

England's route to EURO final
27/06/2021
Live

England's route to EURO final

Gareth Southgate's side face Germany in the last 16, but who else will they have to face if they want to win UEFA EURO 2020?
England vs Germany: A one-sided rivalry?
26/06/2021
Live

England vs Germany: A one-sided rivalry?

How does Tuesday's game look from a German perspective?
TV channels and live streams
27/06/2021
Live

TV channels and live streams

See where you can watch the UEFA EURO 2020 matches where you are.
Get the EURO 2020 Podcast
27/06/2021
Live

Get the EURO 2020 Podcast

Listen to the EURO 2020 Podcast for expert analysis and exclusive interviews.
Gosens' star ascending
23/06/2021
Live

Gosens' star ascending

The no-nonsense Atalanta wing-back is charming Germany on the pitch, and in front of the camera.