EURO 2020 rules on yellow cards and suspensions: when are they wiped? Can players be banned for the final?
Tuesday 29 June 2021
Article summary
What are the rules on yellow cards and suspensions at UEFA EURO 2020? Can players be banned for the final if they receive two bookings in the knockouts?
Article top media content
Article body
What are the rules on yellow cards at UEFA EURO 2020?
Article 52.02 (b) of the official UEFA EURO 2020 regulations
In the final tournament, a player is suspended for the next competition match after two cautions in two different matches, as well as after the fourth caution.
When are yellow cards wiped?
Article 52.05
Single cautions from matches in the final tournament expire on completion of the quarter-finals. They are not carried forward to the semi-finals.
Does this mean a player cannot be banned for the final as a result of two yellow cards picked up during the course of the final tournament?
Correct. The slate is wiped clean after the quarter-finals, meaning a player can only be suspended for the final if they receive a red card in the semi-finals.
Who is suspended for the quarter-finals?
Switzerland: Xhaka
Last two quarter-finalists TBC
Who is a booking away from missing the semi-finals?
Belgium: Alderweireld, Thorgan Hazard, Vermaelen
Czech Republic: Coufal, Hložek, Masopust
Denmark: Damsgaard, Delaney, Jensen, Wass
Italy: Barella, Di Lorenzo, Pessina
Spain: Jordi Alba, Busquets, Rodri, Pau Torres
Switzerland: Akanji, Elvedi, Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Rodríguez, Schär
Last two quarter-finalists TBCDownload the EURO app