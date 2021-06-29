UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO 2020 rules on yellow cards and suspensions: when are they wiped? Can players be banned for the final?

Tuesday 29 June 2021

What are the rules on yellow cards and suspensions at UEFA EURO 2020? Can players be banned for the final if they receive two bookings in the knockouts?

Yellow cards are wiped clean after the quarter-finals
Yellow cards are wiped clean after the quarter-finals POOL/AFP via Getty Images

What are the rules on yellow cards at UEFA EURO 2020?

Article 52.02 (b) of the official UEFA EURO 2020 regulations
In the final tournament, a player is suspended for the next competition match after two cautions in two different matches, as well as after the fourth caution.

When are yellow cards wiped?

Article 52.05
Single cautions from matches in the final tournament expire on completion of the quarter-finals. They are not carried forward to the semi-finals.

Does this mean a player cannot be banned for the final as a result of two yellow cards picked up during the course of the final tournament?

Correct. The slate is wiped clean after the quarter-finals, meaning a player can only be suspended for the final if they receive a red card in the semi-finals.

Who is suspended for the quarter-finals?

Switzerland: Xhaka

Last two quarter-finalists TBC

Who is a booking away from missing the semi-finals?

Belgium: Alderweireld, Thorgan Hazard, Vermaelen
Czech Republic: Coufal, Hložek, Masopust
Denmark: Damsgaard, Delaney, Jensen, Wass
Italy: Barella, Di Lorenzo, Pessina
Spain: Jordi Alba, Busquets, Rodri, Pau Torres
Switzerland: Akanji, Elvedi, Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Rodríguez, Schär

Last two quarter-finalists TBC

