EURO 2020 rules on yellow cards and suspensions: when are they wiped? Can players be banned for the final?

What are the rules on yellow cards at UEFA EURO 2020?

Article 52.02 (b) of the official UEFA EURO 2020 regulations

In the final tournament, a player is suspended for the next competition match after two cautions in two different matches, as well as after the fourth caution.

When are yellow cards wiped?

Article 52.05

Single cautions from matches in the final tournament expire on completion of the quarter-finals. They are not carried forward to the semi-finals.

Does this mean a player cannot be banned for the final as a result of two yellow cards picked up during the course of the final tournament?

Correct. The slate is wiped clean after the quarter-finals, meaning a player can only be suspended for the final if they receive a red card in the semi-finals.

Who is suspended for the quarter-finals?

Switzerland: Xhaka

Last two quarter-finalists TBC

Who is a booking away from missing the semi-finals?

Belgium: Alderweireld, Thorgan Hazard, Vermaelen

Czech Republic: Coufal, Hložek, Masopust

Denmark: Damsgaard, Delaney, Jensen, Wass

Italy: Barella, Di Lorenzo, Pessina

Spain: Jordi Alba, Busquets, Rodri, Pau Torres

Switzerland: Akanji, Elvedi, Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Rodríguez, Schär

Last two quarter-finalists TBC