UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO 2020 review: Germany

Wednesday 30 June 2021

Germany team reporter Philip Röber looks ahead to a new chapter as the Joachim Löw era comes to a close.

Toni Kroos applauds Germany's fans following the team's exit from UEFA EURO 2020
Toni Kroos applauds Germany's fans following the team's exit from UEFA EURO 2020 POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After some mixed results in the so-called 'Group of Death' with France, Portugal and Hungary, Germany were knocked out of UEFA EURO 2020 following defeat by England in the round of 16 at Wembley.

What were the positives?

Certainly not all boxes were ticked if you consider their ambition, but in the three matches that Thomas Müller started, the Bayern stalwart proved it was the right decision to recall him thanks to his movement and leadership qualities. Kai Havertz also performed well and seems destined for a big future in the national team.

England and Ukraine complete final eight
England and Ukraine complete final eight

Tournament highlight

How good was it to hear fan atmosphere in the stadiums again? The "oohs", "aahs" and everything in between make all the difference. It was also inspiring and fun to work with a great camera crew capturing daily footage and interviews with players and fans alike for a worldwide audience.

What the future holds

Hansi Flick. After winning the sextuple with Bayern in 2020, he'll take over from Joachim Löw and finds a squad filled with players he worked with so successfully in Munich. Germany will host UEFA EURO 2024 and regardless of what happens before then, nothing but a deep run on home soil will suffice.

Predictions for the rest of EURO 2020

I think we'll see some great matches towards the tournament's conclusion at Wembley, but the winner might be decided in Munich when Belgium and Italy clash there in the quarter-finals. Throwing neutrality overboard, the football romantic in me wants to see a Switzerland vs Denmark final.

Download the EURO app
© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 30 June 2021

Related Items

TV channels and live streams
27/06/2021
Live

TV channels and live streams

See where you can watch the UEFA EURO 2020 matches where you are.
Fantasy: all you need to know
10/06/2021
Live

Fantasy: all you need to know

With some of Europe's very best players available, who makes your EURO Fantasy squad?
EURO 2020: meet the teams
30/06/2021
Live

EURO 2020: meet the teams

Get the lowdown on the sides still involved at UEFA EURO 2020.
Get the EURO 2020 Podcast
29/06/2021
Live

Get the EURO 2020 Podcast

Listen to the EURO 2020 Podcast for expert analysis and exclusive interviews.
Sterling and Kane send England through
29/06/2021
Live

Sterling and Kane send England through

England scored twice in the final 15 minutes to see off Germany in the round of 16.
Germany: EURO records and stats
29/06/2021
Live

Germany: EURO records and stats

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more.
TV channels and live streams
27/06/2021
Live

TV channels and live streams

See where you can watch the UEFA EURO 2020 matches where you are.