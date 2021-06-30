EURO 2020 review: Germany

After some mixed results in the so-called 'Group of Death' with France, Portugal and Hungary, Germany were knocked out of UEFA EURO 2020 following defeat by England in the round of 16 at Wembley.

What were the positives?

Certainly not all boxes were ticked if you consider their ambition, but in the three matches that Thomas Müller started, the Bayern stalwart proved it was the right decision to recall him thanks to his movement and leadership qualities. Kai Havertz also performed well and seems destined for a big future in the national team.

England and Ukraine complete final eight

Tournament highlight

How good was it to hear fan atmosphere in the stadiums again? The "oohs", "aahs" and everything in between make all the difference. It was also inspiring and fun to work with a great camera crew capturing daily footage and interviews with players and fans alike for a worldwide audience.

What the future holds

Hansi Flick. After winning the sextuple with Bayern in 2020, he'll take over from Joachim Löw and finds a squad filled with players he worked with so successfully in Munich. Germany will host UEFA EURO 2024 and regardless of what happens before then, nothing but a deep run on home soil will suffice.

Predictions for the rest of EURO 2020

I think we'll see some great matches towards the tournament's conclusion at Wembley, but the winner might be decided in Munich when Belgium and Italy clash there in the quarter-finals. Throwing neutrality overboard, the football romantic in me wants to see a Switzerland vs Denmark final.