UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals: Italy vs Spain, England vs Denmark

The UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals will both take place at Wembley Stadium in London, on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 July.

All kick-off times are shown in CEST (Central European Summer Time).

Semi-finals

Italy vs Spain (21:00, Tuesday 6 July, London)

This is the fourth straight EURO in which Italy have played Spain. At UEFA EURO 2008, Spain won 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 quarter-final draw in Vienna. Four years later, they drew 1-1 in the group stage in Gdańsk and then met again in the Kyiv final, Spain winning 4-0. Italy turned the tables with a 2-0 round of 16 win at Stade de France. In 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, they drew 1-1 in Italy and Spain won 3-0 at home, and they have another semi-final lined up in October in the UEFA Nations League in Milan.

England vs Denmark (21:00, Wednesday 7 July, London)

England and Denmark have met once at a EURO, a 0-0 draw in the 1992 group stage in Malmö. Ten years later, England won their World Cup round of 16 tie 3-0 in Niigata. More recently in the UEFA Nations League, it was 0-0 in Copenhagen in September 2020 before Denmark won 1-0 at Wembley a month later thanks to a Christian Eriksen penalty.

Final

Italy/Spain vs England/Denmark (21:00, Sunday 11 July, London)