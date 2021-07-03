UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO 2020 review: Czech Republic

Saturday 3 July 2021 by Ondřej Zlámal

Team reporter Ondřej Zlámal was impressed by what he saw from the Czech Republic.

The Czech Republic made their fans proud
The Czech Republic made their fans proud UEFA via Getty Images

Jaroslav Šilhavý's charges reached the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-finals after qualifying from a tough group with a game to spare and outplaying the mighty Netherlands in the round of 16. The fans must be proud of the fighting team spirit and commitment they showed until the very last second against Denmark. Another memorable UEFA EURO tournament for the Czechs.

What were the positives?

The Czech Republic showed their style – teamwork, attacking football, pace, high-pressing and fighting, one for all and all for one. Every team needs a reliable scorer who transforms all the work into goals and Patrik Schick turned out to be the one for this Czech side. The 25-year-old forward equalled the national record of the legendary Milan Baroš by getting five goals at a EURO.

Tournament highlight

Watch all five Schick goals
Watch all five Schick goals

Watching Schick's long-long distance opener against Scotland flying like a guided missile was a pure pleasure. The idea and execution were touching perfection. Even so, to see the Czech footballers reunited with their fans in Budapest and celebrating a fine win against the Dutch would be even a more memorable highlight.

What the future holds

The new generation of Czech international has firmly stepped up – Tomáš Souček, Vladimír Coufal, Schick, Tomáš Holeš, Antonín Barák, Lukáš Masopust while youngsters like Adam Hložek and David Zima are waiting for their chance. Though the Czechs have been regulars at UEFA EURO final tournaments, their dream must be qualification for the FIFA World Cup. There is real promise for the future.

Predictions for the rest of EURO 2020

I predicted England to lift the trophy before the tournament and there is no reason to change that before the semi-finals. I presume that they will face Italy in the final at Wembley and it will be a very even game that will be a great peak of this tournament. It is so good that football is back at its best.

Download the EURO app
© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 3 July 2021

Related Items

01:40
Star of the Match: Schick on his wondergoal
14/06/2021
Live

Star of the Match: Schick on his wondergoal

Czech Republic's two-goal hero against Scotland, Patrik Schick gave his reaction to EURO2020.com.
Denmark edge into semis
03/07/2021
Live

Denmark edge into semis

Goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg sealed Denmark's first semi-final spot since 1992.
Czechs knock out Dutch
27/06/2021
Live

Czechs knock out Dutch

Goals by Tomáš Holeš and Patrik Schick sent an impressive Czech Republic side into the quarter-finals.
Sterling seals group supremacy
22/06/2021
Live

Sterling seals group supremacy

Raheem Sterling's early header took England into the last 16 as the top team in Group D.
Perišić stunner denies Czech Republic
18/06/2021
Live

Perišić stunner denies Czech Republic

Ivan Perišić cancelled out Patrik Schick's penalty as Croatia earned their first point.
Schick stunner sinks Scotland
14/06/2021
Live

Schick stunner sinks Scotland

Patrik Schick scored twice, including one from near the halfway line, as the Czech Republic began with a win.
01:40
Star of the Match: Schick on his wondergoal
14/06/2021
Live

Star of the Match: Schick on his wondergoal

Czech Republic's two-goal hero against Scotland, Patrik Schick gave his reaction to EURO2020.com.