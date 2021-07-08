What time is the UEFA EURO 2020 final where you are?

UEFA EURO 2020 concludes with the final between ﻿Italy and England/Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 11 July. The game kicks off at 20:00 London time, 21:00 CET in Italy and the bulk of central Europe, but broadcast partners will be showing the game all around the world.

It is a leisurely lunchtime kick-off for football fans in Canada and on the west coast of the United States, but might involve rearranging your plans for the day if you want to watch in Central and South America. Meanwhile, viewers in South-East Asia, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have more of a quandary: set your alarm clocks or make a night of it.