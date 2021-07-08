UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

What time is the UEFA EURO 2020 final where you are?

Thursday 8 July 2021

The UEFA EURO 2020 final kicks off at 21:00 CET on Sunday 11 July; what time is that where you are?

UEFA EURO 2020 concludes with the final between ﻿Italy and England/Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 11 July. The game kicks off at 20:00 London time, 21:00 CET in Italy and the bulk of central Europe, but broadcast partners will be showing the game all around the world.

It is a leisurely lunchtime kick-off for football fans in Canada and on the west coast of the United States, but might involve rearranging your plans for the day if you want to watch in Central and South America. Meanwhile, viewers in South-East Asia, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have more of a quandary: set your alarm clocks or make a night of it.

Broadcast partners, live streams: where to watch the EURO final

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 8 July 2021

Related Items

How England and Italy reached the final
08/07/2021
Live

How England and Italy reached the final

Our dedicated team reporters look back at how Italy and England reached the EURO 2020 final.
Full lowdown: EURO 2020 final
08/07/2021
Live

Full lowdown: EURO 2020 final

The EURO 2020 final will be at Wembley on Sunday 11 July 2021.
Semi-finals and final match ball
05/07/2021
Live

Semi-finals and final match ball

The UNIFORIA FINALE official match ball, which will be used for the final stages of UEFA EURO 2020, has been unveiled by adidas
EURO final number crunching
08/07/2021
Live

EURO final number crunching

We pick through the player and team statistics from all 15 past EURO finals.
How England and Italy reached the final
08/07/2021
Live

How England and Italy reached the final

Our dedicated team reporters look back at how Italy and England reached the EURO 2020 final.