Björn Kuipers to referee UEFA EURO 2020 final

The UEFA Referees Committee has announced that Björn Kuipers from the Netherlands will referee the UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England, which will be played on Sunday 11 July at 20:00 local time (21:00 CET) at Wembley Stadium in London.

The 48-year-old Dutchman, an international referee since 2006, will be the first match official from the Netherlands to take charge of a UEFA EURO final. It will be his seventh UEFA competition final, following:

2018 UEFA Europa League final between Marseille and Atlético de Madrid

2014 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid

2013 UEFA Europa League final between Benfica and Chelsea

2011 UEFA Super Cup match between Barcelona and Porto

2009 UEFA Under-21 European Championship final between Germany and England

2006 UEFA European Under-17 Championship final between Czech Republic and Russia

Kuipers was a member of the referees' team at UEFA EURO 2012, the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, UEFA EURO 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

At this year’s EURO final tournament, he has overseen two group stage matches – Denmark's 2-1 defeat by Belgium and Spain's record-equalling 5-0 win against Slovakia – and the Danes' 2-1 quarter-final win against the Czech Republic. He was also appointed as fourth official for England's 1-0 group stage win against Croatia.

Kuipers will be joined at Sunday's final by Dutch assistants Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra, while Carlos Del Cerro Grande (Spain) will be fourth official. The video assistant referee (VAR) role has been assigned to Bastian Dankert (Germany), who will be accompanied by Pol van Boekel (Netherlands), Christian Gittelmann and Marco Fritz (both Germany). Juan Carlos Yuste Jiménez (Spain) completes the line-up as assistant reserve referee.

Refereeing team

Referee: Björn Kuipers (Netherlands)

Assistants: Sander van Roekel, Erwin Zeinstra (both Netherlands)

Fourth official: Carlos Del Cerro Grande (Spain)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Juan Carlos Yuste Jiménez (Spain)

Video Assistant Referee: Bastian Dankert (Germany)

VAR Assistants: Pol van Boekel (Netherlands), Christian Gittelmann, Marco Fritz (Germany)