EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Differential picks for the final

UEFA.com highlights a selection of less sought-after selections among Fantasy managers who could steal the show in Sunday’s final between Italy and England.

GOALKEEPERS

With Gianluigi Donnarumma the higher owned of the two goalkeepers expected to line up in the final, that makes England's Jordan Pickford (€5.9m) the differential choice of the two stoppers. Beaten for the first time in the tournament in the semi-final, Pickford has nevertheless enjoyed an outstanding tournament having registered five clean sheets.

Despite an ownership lower than that of Donnarumma at 38%, Pickford boasts two more clean sheets as well as 11 saves compared to his Italian counterpart's nine. With 33 Fantasy points to his name, Pickford heads into the final as the third highest scorer among the players remaining in the competition.

DEFENDERS

With Italy's Leonardo Bonucci is currently the third-highest owned defensive asset, centre-back partner Giorgio Chiellini (€6.0m) has courted much less interest. Much of this is likely down to an injury that kept him out of Matchdays 2 and 3, with many bringing Bonucci into their squads and maintaining him as their Italian defensive cover. Whilst Chiellini is the more expensive option, offensively he poses as big a threat as Bonucci from set pieces and at 10% ownership, the Italian captain may prove a wise play for those looking to overtake their mini-league rivals on the final matchday.

Those who gambled on bringing ﻿Emerson (€5.5m) into their side for the semi-final were handsomely rewarded with Italy's starting replacement for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola substituted in the 73rd minute with his side 1-0 up. Although the contest finished 1-1 after extra time, Emerson's early substitution meant he retained his clean sheet for a score of six Fantasy points. A solid performance from the left-back is likely to keep him in the starting line-up and when taking into account the attacking freedom afforded to him by Roberto Mancini, Emerson's low ownership of 6% is ripe for exploitation among Fantasy managers looking to bring in a differential defender.

From an England perspective, much will depend on whether Gareth Southgate sticks with two starting central defenders or reverts to three centre-backs as he did successfully against Germany in the round of 16. Should Southgate opt for the latter, then Kieran Trippier (€5.4m) is likely to make his third start of the tournament. The full-back's set-piece and overlapping runs from the right makes him stand out as a defender with golden Fantasy potential, even before considering the fact England have kept clean sheets in both games he's started so far. Knowing the England starting line-up ahead of the Fantasy deadline will come in handy here, with 4%-owned Trippier the ideal differential defender to transfer in late on if selected.

MIDFIELDERS

After not featuring on either Matchday 3 or 4, Mason Mount (€7.3m) started in each of England's quarter-final and semi-final victories. An assist in the former match was Mount's first attacking return of the tournament and, as a player who's fully trusted by Gareth Southgate, he may well play a key role in the final. Currently in 16% of teams, Mount has also taken many of England's corners at EURO 2020, one of which led to his solitary assist against Ukraine, and given the threat England pose from set pieces, this could prove to be a route towards further returns against Italy.

Another England midfielder pushing for a start in the final is Bukayo Saka (€6.6m). The 19-year-old winger has impressed many since breaking into the starting line-up against Czech Republic on Matchday 3 and has since started two of the next three England games leading up to the final. It was Saka's assist that led to England’s equalising goal against Denmark and at a bargain price, not only could he prove an enticing differential option at 2% ownership, but also the ideal budget enabler for those looking to spread the bulk of their funds elsewhere. However, as is the case with Mount, hold off on making any transfers involving Saka until the England starting line-up is known.

Whilst both Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa have garnered all the attention among those looking to bring in Italian midfielders, an alternate option worth considering is Nicolò Barella (€7.5m). Owned by 19% of managers, the Inter man has been an ever-present in the centre of Mancini's midfield over the course of the tournament and with both a goal and an assist to his name, has shown himself to be an offensive threat. In order to make up ground on mini-league rivals in the final straight, Fantasy managers may want to take a gamble on a number of selections and while Barella represents a high-risk option, it could come with a high reward.

FORWARDS

The two forwards expected to start on Matchday 7 both command exceedingly high ownership percentages, with England's Harry Kane and Italy's Ciro Immobile currently featuring in over 50% of Fantasy squads. Therefore, those looking for a differential forward option will likely have to rely on an impact substitute. The most popular option available is Italy's Andrea Belotti (€7.9m), who is in 10% of team having come off the bench in each of the Azzurri's three knockout matches.

Belotti came into this tournament on the back of 13 goals and seven assists for club side Torino in 2020/21 and has proven an immediate threat each time Mancini has called upon his services. With Immobile's goalscoring touch having deserted him since Matchday 2, Belotti could be the attacking player to write his name into Italian folklore by playing the deciding role off the bench against England. When considering that both semi-finals went to extra time, Belotti could be afforded plenty of minutes on the field to register an attacking return.