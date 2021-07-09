EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: What the numbers say for the final

Predicting which Fantasy players are going to perform on any given matchday is a difficult task. Through crunching the numbers, a projected points total for each player has been calculated. Goals, assists, clean sheets and the likelihood of playing are the main parameters used in our projections.

UEFA.com outlines the top five projected players from both Italy and England ahead of the final at Wembley.

ITALY

Player Price Position Projected points Lorenzo Insigne €8.7m Midfielder 5.9 Federico Chiesa €7.4m Midfielder 5.7 Leonardo Bonucci €5.7m Defender 5.1 Gianluigi Donnarumma €5.8m Goalkeeper 4.8 Ciro Immobile €10.2m Forward 4.7

Watch Mancini score for Italy at EURO 88

Aside from the impressive Leonardo Spinazzola before injury struck the left-back, there has not really been one standout Fantasy performer at EURO 2020 for Italy. Instead, the points have been spread out fairly evenly amongst a handful of players. Having said that, Lorenzo Insigne has scored more Fantasy points than any other Italian outfield player with 25, goals on both Matchday 1 and Matchday 5 illustrating his potential. The algorithm recognises this and has installed the Napoli man as the top projected Azzurri asset for the final.

Coming in just behind Insigne is Federico Chiesa, who has likewise struck twice at EURO 2020 but in fewer minutes than Immobile. His pitch-time has been less frequent given the stiff competition from Domenico Berardi on the right-hand side of the front three, but he has been effective when on the field and looks the likelier starter on Sunday.

Star of the Match: Chiesa highlights

The Italian defence has been breached in all three of their knockout games but a clean sheet would still not be a surprise in the final. Centre-back Leonardo Bonucci and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are the key defensive assets according to the projections. The former will be integral to the Italians' rearguard success and carries a threat in the opposition box from set pieces, while the latter kept three clean sheets in the group stage and has made nine saves throughout the tournament.

Fifth place is taken by striker Ciro Immobile, who started EURO 2020 with a goal in the first two games but has not recorded an attacking return since Matchday 2. It seems likely that head coach Roberto Mancini will keep faith with the Lazio striker though, who will need no extra motivation to rediscover his scoring touch.

ENGLAND

Player Price Position Projected points Raheem Sterling €9.9m Midfielder 6.5 Luke Shaw €6.3m Defender 6.2 Harry Kane €11.7m Forward 6.1 John Stones €5.9m Defender 6.0 Jordan Pickford €5.9m Goalkeeper 6.0

Watch England celebrate Wembley win

Raheem Sterling has been outstanding throughout England's path to the final and Fantasy managers are well aware of this given that his ownership is rising steeply in the run-up to the final deadline. Whether it be through scoring, assisting or winning a penalty, the Manchester City winger has logged some form of attacking return in five of England's six games at EURO 2020, hence the fact he tops the projected players for the final.

From a defensive perspective, Gareth Southgate's men have also been superb having conceded just one goal – to Denmark in the semi-finals – throughout the tournament. Luke Shaw has been the leading light from a Fantasy perspective with only Sterling having accumulated more Fantasy points. The left-back has accounted for four clean sheets and three assists.

Star of the Match: Watch Kane's England winner

Shaw is joined in the projections by the ever-present John Stones, whose run of six-point returns finally came to an end in the semi-finals. Jordan Pickford, despite having a lower ownership than his opposite number in the Italian goal, has amassed eight more Fantasy points over the last month.

With four goals in his last three games, Harry Kane is now the highest owned player in EURO 2020 Fantasy Football and the projections are confident that he can continue his scoring run in Sunday's showdown. With limited striking options available, Kane is as essential as it gets for Fantasy managers looking to end their campaign on a high note.