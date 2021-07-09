EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Limitless differential squad for the final

For Fantasy managers hoping to overtake their mini-league rivals on the final day of EURO 2020, it may be wise to go against the grain and select a squad of lesser-owned assets. With that in mind, using the Limitless Wildcard chip for purpose of bringing in differential assets may prove the smart move for those who still have that option.

With the final being contested between Italy and England, Fantasy substitutions are no longer a factor, so UEFA.com have listed its recommended Limitless starting line-up, followed by the four substitutes used to fill out the squad.

England v Italy: Watch the full EURO 2012 penalty shoot-out

Goalkeeper

With eight more Fantasy points than his Italian opposite number Gianluigi Donnarumma, combined with a lower ownership percentage, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (€5.9m) gets the nod to start in goal. The Three Lions No1 is the third highest points scorer of the players remaining in the competition having kept five clean sheets from six games at EURO 2020, conceding just once. Pickford also has two more saves than Donnarumma, with 11 compared to the Italian’s nine.

Defenders

There is a possibility that England boss Gareth Southgate opts for three central defenders and two wing-backs on Matchday 7, and if that is the case then Kieran Trippier (€5.4m) – who boasts excellent set-piece prowess – could well make his third start of the tournament. Another England defender with high attacking potential is centre-back Harry Maguire (€5.7m), lesser-owned than team-mate John Stone, who found the net against Ukraine on Matchday 5 after heading in a free-kick, and his aerial threat in the opposition penalty box should create further opportunities to score in the final.

Watch goals from every EURO final: 1960–2016

Two Italian defenders form the rest of the Limitless starting defence. Those looking to make up points on their opponents will be looking for low-owned defenders set to play in the final, with captain Giorgio Chiellini (€6.0m) and left-back Emerson (€5.5m) both falling into that bracket.

With the Limitless chip activated, Chiellini's premium price is not a factor and whilst his central defensive partner Bonucci commands a far higher ownership, the 36-year-old skipper provides just as much points potential both from a clean sheet and attacking perspective. Emerson is coming off the back of a clean sheet and six Fantasy points in the semi-finals after being taken off past the 60-minute mark with Italy 1-0 up against Spain. The Chelsea player has accrued six points in both his starts at the tournament so far.

Midfielders

Star of the Match: Chiesa highlights

Following two goals in his last three appearances, there's a place for Federico Chiesa (€7.4m) in the starting line-up with the winger likely to start on the right of the Azzurri front three in the final. However, instead of the widely popular Lorenzo Insigne, it is Nicolò Barella (€7.5m) who gets the nod here. Despite being owned by less than a quarter of Fantasy managers, Barella has accumulated two attacking returns over the course of the tournament, the same amount as both Insigne and Chiesa, and after finding the net against an extremely strong quarter-final opponents in Belgium, there is every chance of him repeating that feat against England.

Whilst Raheem Sterling will no doubt find himself in the vast majority of Fantasy managers’ squads, the Limitless team has gone down a different avenue. Mason Mount (€7.3m) and Bukayo Saka (€6.6m) both find a place with the latter having scored five Fantasy points on Matchday 6, one point more than Sterling, after getting the assit for England's equaliser against Denmark. Mount has found himself in promising attacking positions when on the pitch for the Three Lions and has also taken command of most set pieces. It was his corner that was nodded in by Maguire in the quarter-finals, Mount's first attacking return of EURO 2020. Although both might not start the final, they are both capable of making an impact off the bench.

Forwards

Star of the Match: Watch Kane's England winner

Whilst he is the highest owned Fantasy asset remaining in the competition and so offers no differential value, it would be negligent not to have Harry Kane (€11.7m) in the Limitless squad. The England captain has scored four goals across the last three matchdays and the stage could be set for Kane to shine for his country in the final.

Completing the Limitless starting line-up is Italian forward Andrea Belotti (€7.9m). Although team-mate Ciro Immobile is owned by over half the Fantasy player base and is expected to start, he has failed to register an attacking return for the Azzurri since Matchday 2. Belotti came off the bench in normal time during Italy’s semi-final against Spain and played an extra 30 minutes of extra time. With the distinct possibility of extra time between Italy and England in the final, Belotti could turn out to be a shrewd differential selections for those playing the Limitless chip.

On the bench

Great EURO final goals

With goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the starting line-up, his opposite number Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.8m) is on the bench. As the only other starting keeper available, this decision is straightforward. The highly owned Luke Shaw (€6.3m) provides defensive cover should any of the differential options not feature.

Similarly, Raheem Sterling (€9.9m) also sits on the bench despite being the highest points scorer heading into the final, with his selection in the starting line-up less enticing for those looking to make up ground on their fellow Fantasy managers. Rounding off the Limitless squad is Ciro Immobile (€10.2m), who could be worth selecting as your first substitute in case Belotti fails to get on the pitch.