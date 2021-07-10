UEFA EURO 2020 in numbers

1 Federico Chiesa's goal for Italy in the round of 16 against Austria ensured he joined his dad Enrico in scoring at a EURO. They are the only father and son combination to achieve this feat.

2 England became the first team to top a group at a EURO finals by scoring just two goals. Neither they nor fellow finalists Italy conceded in the group stage – only four sides had achieved that previously.

3 Switzerland have played three EURO knockout phase matches in their history and all of them have gone to a penalty shoot-out. The Nati had never scored three goals in a EURO tournament game heading into these finals either – they managed it twice this time (versus Turkey and France).

4 The quarter-final victory against Ukraine was the first time England had scored four goals in a knockout stage match of a major tournament since the final of the FIFA World Cup in 1966.

5 England became the first team to keep five consecutive clean sheets from the start of a EURO, while Spain became the first to score five goals in successive finals matches – their 5-0 win against Slovakia was the joint-biggest victory margin in the tournament's history.

7 Scotland have picked up eight points in the group stage at EURO final tournaments, with seven of those being earned on 18 June (three in 1992 and 1996, one in 2021).

8 Spain's 5-3 win against Croatia was the second-highest-scoring game in EURO finals history and the first to feature eight different scorers, while Portugal maintained their 100% record of ﻿having always progressed from the group stage at EURO final tournaments (eight times).

9 Patrik Schick became the ninth player in EUROs history to score five goals in a single finals, while England won their opening group game at a EURO for the first time at their ninth attempt (D5 L3).

11 Despite reaching the quarter-finals, Ukraine have not kept a clean sheet in any of their 11 EURO finals games, while Germany's 1-0 loss to France was their first ever defeat in their 11 opening group stage matches (W5 D5) at the tournament.

13 Spain's total of 13 goals this summer was their highest at any EURO finals. They managed 12 in 2008 and 2012 – both times they won those tournaments.

14 Cristiano Ronaldo set two more EURO records this summer. The Portuguese icon became the first person to appear, and score, at five consecutive EURO final tournaments and also set a new landmark of 14 goals at the finals. Elsewhere, Poland's 3-2 reverse against Sweden was their 14th game at the finals but the first time they had ever scored two goals in a match.

15 Italy's 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Belgium was their 15th consecutive EURO victory, qualifying included – a first for the competition. The 1-1 draw with Spain in the semi-finals brought the run to an end, even if the Azzurri did advance on penalties.

16 Hungary's second goal in their 2-2 draw with Germany on Matchday 3 was scored just 16 seconds after the game restarted following the Mannschaft's equaliser. Meanwhile, England's record of never losing at the finals of a major tournament at Wembley Stadium, excluding penalties, was extended to 16 games (W11 D5) when they beat Denmark in the last four.

17 Poland's Kacper Kozłowski (17 years and 246 days) became the youngest player ever to appear in a EURO finals match. England's Jude Bellingham had set a new record only six days earlier but he went on to become the youngest (18 years and four days) to appear in a knockout fixture – that landmark changed hands three times at EURO 2020, with Germany's Jamal Musiala and Spain's Pedri both eclipsing Wayne Rooney's previous milestone.

18 There were 18 goals scored in the four matches on 23 June – the most on a single day in EURO history. Five days later, the knockout round landmark was broken with 14 in just two matches.

22 The 2-2 draw with Portugal was the first time Karim Benzema had scored for France without his team going on to win – Les Blues had triumphed on all 22 previous occasions.

23 Callum McGregor's goal for Scotland against Croatia was their first at any major tournament since Craig Burley struck in the 1-1 draw against Norway at the 1998 World Cup – 23 years ago.

24 The Czech Republic (including Czechoslovakia) have scored each of their last 24 penalties at the finals (including in shoot-outs)﻿ after missing their first in 1960.

25 Harry Kane's last 25 goals for England have all been scored in competitive matches.

29 Denmark beat Wales 4-0 in the round of 16 on 26 June. It was their first knockout phase victory since defeating Germany on the same date in the 1992 final – exactly 29 years before. Their 29-year gap between last-four appearances was also the longest in the history of the competition, and they became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals after losing their first two games in the group stage.

32 Italy set new national records of ﻿13 consecutive international wins and 32 games unbeaten when they edged past Belgium in the quarter-finals – their last defeat came against Portugal in September 2018. In reaching the final, they made it 33 without defeat.

34 France have not lost any of the 34 matches in which Antoine Griezmann has scored for them (W30 D4).

37 North Macedonia's Goran Pandev (37 years and 321 days) became the second-oldest player to score in EURO finals history after Austria's 38-year-old Ivica Vastic at EURO 2008.

55 England reached a major tournament final for the first time in 55 years, their last yielding victory against West Germany to win the 1966 World Cup. Their defeat of Germany in the round of 16 was the first EURO knockout stage game they had won without the aid of a penalty shoot-out since the third-place play-off victory against the USSR in 1968.

61 The round of 16 defeat against Switzerland was the first time France had conceded three goals in a EURO knockout match since the first ever game at the finals 61 years ago (4-5 versus Yugoslavia in 1960).

82 Emil Forsberg's goal after 82 seconds for Sweden against Poland was the second-quickest in EURO finals history. Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen had originally moved second on the list with his goal after 99 seconds against Belgium.

83 Switzerland had not tasted victory in any final tournament knockout phase match since the 1938 World Cup – their victory against France on penalties in the round of 16 ended their 83-year wait.

109 Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals against France on Matchday 3 took his international total for Portugal to 109, matching the world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei.

140 There have been 140 goals at this tournament – the most of any EURO finals – with the average of 2.8 goals per game also a record high.

800 Haris Seferović's opening goal for Switzerland against France in the round of 16 was the 800th goal in EURO history. Austria's Michael Gregoritsch notched the 700th and the Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum the 750th – both against North Macedonia in the group stage.