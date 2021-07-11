Cristiano Ronaldo wins EURO 2020 Alipay Top Scorer award

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo may have played only four games at UEFA EURO 2020, but he has nevertheless finished as Alipay Top Scorer.

Alipay Top Scorer rankings 1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (5 goals, 1 assist, 360 minutes)

2. Patrik Schick, Czech Republic (5 goals, 0 assists, 404 minutes)

3. Karim Benzema, France (4 goals, 0 assists, 349 minutes)



Ronaldo opened his account at UEFA EURO 2020 with two late goals in the 3-0 win against Hungary, taking his all-time EURO finals tally to a new record of 11. He added one more to his total with the opening goal of the 4-2 loss to Germany on Matchday 2 and then struck twice from the penalty spot in the 2-2 draw with France on Matchday 3.

Those two goals against Les Bleus took Ronaldo's all-time tally for his country to a staggering 109 goals, equalling the world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei. And although the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick also racked up five goals at the finals, Ronaldo finished out in front thanks to his assist against Germany, having also played fewer minutes than Schick.



Previous UEFA European Championship top scorers

Antoine Griezmann: EURO 2016 top scorer

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) 6

2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) 3

2008: David Villa (Spain) 4

2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) 5

2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) 5

1996: Alan Shearer (England) 5

1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany) 3

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 5

1984: Michel Platini (France) 9

1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) 3

1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) 4

1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) 4

1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) 2

1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezső Novák (Hungary), Jesús María Pereda (Spain) 2

1960: Milan Galić (Yugoslavia), François Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) 2

The Alipay Top Scorer Trophy

See the Alipay Top Scorer award for UEFA EURO 2020

The base of the trophy incorporates blockchain technology in the form of a unique hash value, so that the achievement and honour of the winner can be permanently preserved on AntChain, the blockchain business of Ant Group.

Alipay has also launched the digital trophy in gold, silver and bronze. Powered by AntChain's blockchain technology, this digital trophy is a unique replica, and will be awarded to limited numbers while enjoying tamper-resistant rights on AntChain.

In addition, the precious scoring moments of the three top scorers will create digital collectibles through AntChain's blockchain technology. This digital collectible will be preserved at UEFA.