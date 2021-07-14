Patrik Schick wins UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament

Patrik Schick's sensational long-range effort for the Czech Republic against Scotland on Matchday 1 of UEFA EURO 2020 has been named Goal of the Tournament.

Nearly 800,000 votes were cast in just over 24 hours after an initial selection of the ten best goals by UEFA's Technical Observer team.

Watch Schick's goal from halfway from all angles



UEFA Technical Observers' top ten goals

Patrik Schick, Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (14/06, Matchday 1)

Paul Pogba, France 3-3 Switzerland, 4-5 pens (28/06, round of 16)

Luka Modrić, Croatia 3-1 Scotland (22/06, Matchday 3)

Lorenzo Insigne, Belgium 1-2 Italy (02/07, quarter-finals)

Kevin De Bruyne, Denmark 1-2 Belgium (17/06, Matchday 2)

﻿Cristiano Ronaldo, Hungary 0-3 Portugal (15/06, Matchday 1)

Álvaro Morata, Italy 1-1 Spain, 4-2 pens (06/07, semi-finals)

Mikkel Damsgaard, England 2-1 Denmark, aet (07/07, semi-finals)

Andriy Yarmolenko, Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (13/06, Matchday 1)

Federico Chiesa, Italy 1-1 Spain, 4-2 pens (06/07, semi-finals)

UEFA's Technical Observers

Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dušan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Ginés Meléndez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbæk, Willi Ruttensteiner