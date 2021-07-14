UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Patrik Schick wins UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament

Wednesday 14 July 2021

Patrik Schick's stunning effort has been named UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament.

Watch Schick's long distance stunner
Watch Schick's long distance stunner

Patrik Schick's sensational long-range effort for the Czech Republic against Scotland on Matchday 1 of UEFA EURO 2020 has been named Goal of the Tournament.

Nearly 800,000 votes were cast in just over 24 hours after an initial selection of the ten best goals by UEFA's Technical Observer team.

Watch Schick's Goal of the Tournament
Watch Schick's goal from halfway from all angles
Watch Schick's goal from halfway from all angles


UEFA Technical Observers' top ten goals

Patrik Schick, Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (14/06, Matchday 1)

Paul Pogba, France 3-3 Switzerland, 4-5 pens (28/06, round of 16)

Luka Modrić, Croatia 3-1 Scotland (22/06, Matchday 3)

Lorenzo Insigne, Belgium 1-2 Italy (02/07, quarter-finals)

Kevin De Bruyne, Denmark 1-2 Belgium (17/06, Matchday 2)

﻿Cristiano Ronaldo, Hungary 0-3 Portugal (15/06, Matchday 1)

Álvaro Morata, Italy 1-1 Spain, 4-2 pens (06/07, semi-finals)

Mikkel Damsgaard, England 2-1 Denmark, aet (07/07, semi-finals)

Andriy Yarmolenko, Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (13/06, Matchday 1)

Federico Chiesa, Italy 1-1 Spain, 4-2 pens (06/07, semi-finals)

UEFA's Technical Observers

Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dušan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Ginés Meléndez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbæk, Willi Ruttensteiner

Watch Schick's Goal of the Tournament

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 14 July 2021

Related Items

EURO Team of the Tournament
13/07/2021
Live

EURO Team of the Tournament

There are five Italy players in the official UEFA EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament.
Alipay Top Scorer
11/07/2021
Live

Alipay Top Scorer

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo finished as UEFA EURO 2020 Alipay Top Scorer with five goals.
Young Player of the Tournament: Pedri
11/07/2021
Live

Young Player of the Tournament: Pedri

Spain midfielder Pedri has been named UEFA EURO 2020 Young Player of the Tournament.
Player of the Tournament
11/07/2021
Live

Player of the Tournament

Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named UEFA EURO 2020 Player of the Tournament.
EURO Team of the Tournament
13/07/2021
Live

EURO Team of the Tournament

There are five Italy players in the official UEFA EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament.