Vote now for your UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament
Tuesday 13 July 2021
The UEFA Technical Observers have selected their top ten goals of UEFA EURO 2020 – now it's over to you to vote for your favourite.
Watch the ten contenders and vote now for your UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament.Vote for Goal of the Tournament
UEFA Technical Observers' top ten goals (chronological order)
Andriy Yarmolenko, Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (13/06, Matchday 1)
Patrik Schick, Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (14/06, Matchday 1)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Hungary 0-3 Portugal (15/06, Matchday 1)
Kevin De Bruyne, Denmark 1-2 Belgium (17/06, Matchday 2)
Luka Modrić, Croatia 3-1 Scotland (22/06, Matchday 3)
Paul Pogba, France 3-3 Switzerland, 4-5 pens (28/06, round of 16)
Lorenzo Insigne, Belgium 1-2 Italy (02/07, quarter-finals)
Federico Chiesa, Italy 1-1 Spain, 4-2 pens (06/07, semi-finals)
Álvaro Morata, Italy 1-1 Spain, 4-2 pens (06/07, semi-finals)
Mikkel Damsgaard, England 2-1 Denmark, aet (07/07, semi-finals)
UEFA's Technical Observers
Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dušan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Ginés Meléndez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbæk, Willi RuttensteinerVote for Goal of the Tournament