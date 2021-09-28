EURO 2020 champions Italy set to play Copa América winners Argentina in June 2022

UEFA and CONMEBOL have today announced the broadening of their existing cooperation as well as the staging of a match between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and 2021 Copa América champions Argentina during the international window in June 2022. The venue is to be confirmed.



Organising this match is part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which notably includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, as well as technical training schemes.

The moment Italy lifted EURO trophy

The agreement reached by the two organisations currently covers three editions of this match between their respective continental titleholders, and also includes the opening of a joint office in London which will coordinate projects of common interest.

By reaching this agreement, UEFA and CONMEBOL express their commitment to the development of football beyond their geographical zones, as a bridge uniting people, countries, continents and cultures.

The UEFA Executive Committee and the CONMEBOL Council also expressed a strong willingness to continue collaborating on other issues of mutual interest going forward.