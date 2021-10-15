Patrik Schick receives unique UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament award

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick received the unique UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament award on Friday in a ceremony hosted by official tournament partner Gazprom.

Gazprom’s Goal of the Tournament award is the first of its kind to be presented digitally as an NFT (non-fungible token). Designed by Russian artist Pokras Lampas, a founder of the ‘Calligrafuturist’ movement which aims to create a fusion of physical and digital realities, the award given to Schick includes a virtual representation of an installation of 432 hand-painted footballs that Lampas created in Saint Petersburg for UEFA EURO 2020.

Pokras Lampas at the installlation in St Petersburg

The footballs bore calligraphic designs with the name of the tournament, Gazprom, the Gazprom International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship and its values – friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions, and honour – encoded into them.

On 27 June, the physical award was broken down into individual footballs. On the night of 10 July, the balls appeared on the streets of the 11 cities that hosted the 2020 UEFA European Championship: Amsterdam, Baku, Budapest, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg and Seville.

Patrik Schick during the virtual handover ceremony

"I am very proud to be the first [player] to receive this kind of trophy," said Schick at the handover. "To be honest I have never seen something like this before."

Creator Lampas said: "I was deeply impressed by Gazprom's Football for Friendship programme. Its values are as contemporary and important as ever and certainly in tune with my perception of the world."

Schick will have access to the virtual representation of the award through his digital wallet following Friday's handover.