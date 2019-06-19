EURO on this day: 19 June

Netherlands 2-3 Czech Republic

(Bouma 4, Van Nistelrooy 19; Koller 23, Baroš 71, Šmicer 88)

2004 group match, Aveiro

In one of the most exciting encounters in the competition's history, the Czech Republic came from 2-0 down to clinch victory with two minutes remaining, Vladimír Šmicer hitting the winner after John Heitinga had been sent off for the Netherlands.

Dick Advocaat's side were in control after Wilfred Bouma and Ruud van Nistelrooy put them two goals to the good inside 20 minutes. Yet in an open match Jan Koller replied swiftly and, after Milan Baroš's 71st-minute equaliser and Heitinga's dismissal, the stage was set for Šmicer to apply the coup de grace.

