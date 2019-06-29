EURO on this day: 29 June

Spain 1-0 Germany

(Torres 33)

2008 final, Vienna

Spain became European champions for the second time after Fernando Torres's first-half strike proved enough to defeat Germany in the UEFA EURO 2008 final.

Spain had won their only previous international trophy in this competition in 1964 and had not been beyond the quarter-finals at any tournament in 24 years, yet Luis Aragonés's men chose to use that as an inspiration rather than a burden. After a strong start from Germany, Spain were the more dangerous side throughout at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion, although it took just one goal – in the 33rd minute, courtesy of Torres's pace, perseverance and unerring finish – to end their long wait.

