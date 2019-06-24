EURO on this day: 24 June
Monday 24 June 2019
On this day: Portugal have won two quarter-finals on 24 June, and their 2004 last-eight tie had it all.
Portugal 2-2 England (Portugal win 6-5 on pens)
Owen 3, Lampard 115; Postiga 83, Rui Costa 110
2004 quarter-finals, Lisbon
Portugal overcame England on penalties to advance to the UEFA EURO 2004 semi-finals after an enthralling tie at the Estádio da Luz, with misses from David Beckham and Darius Vassell proving decisive in the shoot-out. Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo nervelessly converted the winning spot kick.
Michael Owen's improvised finish put England ahead three minutes in, but thereafter they endured relentless pressure, Portugal finally levelling with the end in sight when Hélder Postiga headed in Simão's cross. Then it was the turn of a third Portugal substitute, Rui Costa, who beat David James with an excellent strike. Though Frank Lampard sent the match to penalties, it merely prolonged the agony for England.
Other EURO fixtures
1984 semi-finals: Spain 1-1 Denmark, Spain won 5-4 on pens
2000 quarter-finals: Turkey 0-2 Portugal
2000 quarter-finals: Italy 2-0 Romania
2012 quarter-finals: England 0-0 Italy, Italy won 4-2 on pens